Jennifer Hudson showcases washboard abs in white bikini in stunning new photos

Jennifer Hudson ensured all eyes were on her as she shared a collection of new photos of herself taken from a luxury staycation over the weekend.

The Jennifer Hudson Show star took to Instagram on Saturday to post several snapshots of herself posing in a white bikini top paired with stonewash jeans as she posed in front of Nobu in Los Cabos, where she had spent the day.

The star looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures, and her incredible figure didn't go unnoticed by her fans either.

One called for her to be the next Sports Illustrated cover girl, while another wrote: "You look hot!" A third added: "Love this look on you."

Jennifer, 42, has had a busy time of it of late, and has been doing the rounds on the red carpet, with notable high-profile events including the Tony Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards, where her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, was nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, among others.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson looked amazing in a white bikini top paired with jeans in Los Cabos

Jennifer's show has been on air since September 2022, she is also one of the executive producers on it. The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

© Instagram The Jennifer Hudson Show star has an incredible figure

At the start of the year, her boyfriend Common appeared on the show, and despite being romantically linked since 2022, it was the first time they subtly addressed their relationship.

During the interview, the EGOT winner said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

© Getty Images Jennifer at the recent Daytime Emmy Awards

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her.

"She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

© Getty Jennifer with boyfriend Common

In February, during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer was reminded of the sweet moment by the chat show host. She was quick to respond, teasing: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

© Chris Millard Jennifer on her daytime TV show

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well. She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most," she replied.

"I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."