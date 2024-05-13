Bruce Willis dotes over granddaughter Lou in heartwarming video from daughter Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis' celebratory Mother's Day tribute in honor of her first year of motherhood and her daughter featured a very special cameo from her dad Bruce Willis.

The House Bunny actress, 35, became a mom for the first time last year, when she welcomed daughter Louetta Isley, who marked her milestone first birthday on April 18, with her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

The first-time mom has been candid about the ins and outs of motherhood ever since, and on Sunday, she further reflected on her parenting journey with a heartwarming post.

Rumer took to Instagram on Mother's Day and shared a video montage featuring clips and photos from her pregnancy and her first year as a mom – from baby bump shots to glimpses of breastfeeding and more – among them a rare video of Bruce marveling at his first granddaughter, who's sitting on his lap.

"Oh my girl. Being your mama is the greatest hurt in the whole entire world," Rumer wrote, adding: "You are my everything. Becoming a mother has been the portal I always knew it was and yet so much more than I ever imagined."

She continued: "Growing you in my belly and watching you grow this last year has been the privilege of my life, my tiny tender, strong, hilarious, fiery, wild child you and the sweetest most loving being I have ever known."

"It is such a gift to be loved by you and I know I'm not the only one who feels it. Everyone who meets you [is completely] taken with you and can't believe how magic you are. I know there can be moments that are challenging but somehow with you they [are] never too hard. I'm never [too tired to] hold you or kiss you or comfort you. You will always be my baby. And what a joy it's been already to see you grow."

"Every day with you is so fun and wonderful. I love your singing and silly faces and scrunched nose when you smell flowers. You are my bestest little friend and truly the love of my life," she concluded.

Rumer's family and fans alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to praise the thoughtful message, with her mom Demi Moore writing: "The greatest adventure of your life! Happy Mother's Day, which now is everyday!" as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis added: "Watching you step into this new role as a Mom so effortlessly has been so beautiful and inspiring. We love you and Lou ever so much!"

Rumer previously revealed that though her daughter is nicknamed Lou, her full name Louetta Isley was inspired by Bruce himself. In an Instagram Q&A last year, she shared: "Her name is a mix of things I love," before explaining: "I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but when we found out she was a girl we came up with Louetta."

She went on: "We wanted to give her options," and ultimately revealed that the name is an amalgamation in honor of some of her and her dad's favorite singers: "Lou" for Louis Armstrong, "Etta" for Etta James, and "Isley" for The Isley Brothers.

Rumer has also opened up about how much she sees of her dad in her daughter, and not just through her name. Speaking with People last year, she explained how in rewatching Moonlighting – in which Bruce starred as Detective David Addison opposite Cybill Shepherd as Maddie Hayes – she realized the similarities between her daughter and father's expressions. "Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she said. "My dad – especially on Moonlighting – has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her."