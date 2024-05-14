Gwyneth Paltrow shares unseen photos of 'hilarious' daughter Apple in honor of 20th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow has quite the milestone to celebrate this week: her first born has officially entered her 20s.

The Goop founder's daughter with Chris Martin, Apple Martin, rang in her milestone 20th trip around the sun on May 14, and her mom penned a touching tribute in her honor.

The Oscar-winning actress and the Coldplay frontman – who is now in a relationship with Dakota Johnson – also share son Moses Martin, who marked his milestone 18th birthday in April; the former couple tied the knot in 2003 and famously "consciously uncoupled" in 2016.

For Apple's special day, Gwyneth took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of the birthday girl – who is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee – through the years, along with a heartwarming tribute.

"Happy 20th birthday, @applemartin," she started, before marveling: "How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal!"

She continued: "You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant," and, giving rare insight into Apple's interests and personality, shared: "I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy."

The doting mom went on: "You are the most fun to be with and you have always been. From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die."

She concluded: "You are everything to me and I am so proud of you. Have the best day, my peanut," signed, "mama."

Apple was born on May 14, 2004

Fans and celebrities alike quickly took to the comments section under the post with more congratulatory messages for Apple, who herself wrote back: "I love you so incredibly much." Kate Hudson, whose son Ryder also recently celebrated his 20th birthday, wrote: "Oh mama! I love you! I feel you. Happy Birthday beautiful woman," as Reese Witherspoon, whose son Deacon Phillippe is also 20, added: "These pics melt my heart. Happy Birthday Apple!"



The first photo Gwyneth shared captures Apple as a newborn laying on her mom's chest, followed by another photo of her as a toddler that highlights her massive blue eyes, and the third and final photo, a selfie, sees her all grown up.

Apple at a Chanel show in January of 2023

For Moses' birthday last month, Gwyneth similarly shared a photo of him all grown up that highlights his uncanny resemblance to his dad Chris, and wrote: "Happy 18th birthday to you, my son. I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80s and the French new wave. I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are."

"There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me."