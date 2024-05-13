Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker gives insight into their relationship with rare tribute

Kourtney Kardashian is the best bonus mom Landon Barker could ask for.

Though the Poosh creative has known her now stepson, 20, since he was a kid, being that she and husband Travis Barker were friends for several years prior to becoming an item, she officially became his stepmom when she married his dad in 2022.

And in honor of Mother's Day in the US on Sunday, Landon took to Instagram and shared sweet tributes to both the Lemme founder as well as to his mom Shanna Moakler.

Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories of him, his dad, and Kourtney during the gender reveal party for their baby Rocky, Landon wrote: "Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash. Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well," and added: "Love you," with a red heart emoji.

For his mom, who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008, he shared a throwback photo of him as a kid, his mom planting a kiss on his cheek, and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day momma love you so much, hope you have the best day ever! And thank you for having such a big heart."

In addition to Landon, Kourtney is a stepmom to the Blink-182 drummer's daughter Alabama Barker, 18, who he also shares with Shanna.

Moreover, Travis is a stepdad to Kourtney's three kids with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine, plus the couple welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, last year.

Prior to baby Rocky's arrival, Landon opened up during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show about his family's changing dynamics, and how he's feeling about welcoming a baby brother at age 20.

"We're almost 20 years apart," he noted, before confessing: "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different," and even joked: "I'm sure he'll have like the iPhone [expletive] 25."

Asked at the time if he was excited, he confirmed he was with a "hell yeah," though he said: "I mean it's crazy, definitely crazy," and explained: "I've never really had a baby sibling, it's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

Still, he continued: "But it's like, it's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda needed attention as a kid, I feel like, I'm out of the house, I'm not really like, I don't need that.

"It would have been hard if I was like ten years old and that was all my dad could do," he added, and noted: "But now I'm in a place that like, I'm an adult now."