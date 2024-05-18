Melania Trump can't stop smiling as she cheers on Barron Trump, 18, during graduation

Barron Trump has graduated high school – and his father was there to cheer him on. The 18-year-old walked across the stage at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, with former President Donald Trump and mom Melania Trump proudly watching from the front row.

Barron's grandfather Viktor Knavs was also in attendance.

© GIORGIO VIERA Donald and former First Lady Melania Trump cheer on the graduates

Melania wore a white pencil skirt and navy blue blazer with a large sun hat, but she could be seen with a big smile on her face as she watched Barron and his peers throw their caps in the air.

It was unclear if Donald would attend as he has been in court this past week, but he was excused from appearing in the Manhattan criminal trial on Friday so that he could attend the ceremony.

© GIORGIO VIERA Barron takes part in his graduation at Oxbridge Academy

The family's after-ceremony plans remain up in the air though, as Donald is scheduled to headline a GOP event on Friday evening in Minnesota.

Oxbridge Academy is a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school in West Palm Beach, Florida. Barron moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

© GIORGIO VIERA Melania's father Viktor Knavs (L), attends the graduation ceremony of his son, Barron Trump

Barron is Donald's youngest child; he is also das to sons Eric and Donald Jr, and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany. Barron is the only child Donald welcomed with wife Melania.

The former President, who is running for a second term despite his criminal trials, recently opened up on how proud he is of his son, and revealed that he would be attending college.

Speaking on the Kayal and Company program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Donald said: "He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy."

Barron, who is 6' 7", enjoys politics, according to his father, and often offers advice: "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" the 77-year-old said.

© GIORGIO VIERA Donald Trump waves as he attends the graduation ceremony of his son, Barron Trump

Melania has, however, been protective over her son, and he remained out of the spotlight during their four years in the White House. Last week, she announced the teen would be turning down an offer from the Republican National Convention to be an at-large delegate to represent Florida in July.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement.