Donald Trump's youngest son Barron, 18, prepares for major life change

As Donald Trump prepares to run for President of the United States for the second time, his youngest son Barron is also gearing up for a major change, as he will graduate high school.

The 18-year-old will walk the stage on Friday May 17 in Florida, as he graduates from Oxbridge Academy, a $38,000 a year private coeducational college-preparatory middle and high school in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He moved to the Academy in 2021 after his father's Presidency came to an end; he previously studied at St Andrew's in Maryland which costs $50,000 a year.

© Chip Somodevilla President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn in 2019

Barron, who is Donald and Melania Trump's only son, is expected to be cheered on by his mother and family at the ceremony. Donald is currently in New York for the fifth week of his criminal trial and it is unclear if he will attend the ceremony.

Donald Trump says son Barron will be going to college

However, he recently opened up on how proud he is of his son, sharing on the Kayal and Company program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that he has "been a really great student" and will be "going to college".

© James Devaney President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City

"He's a little on the tall side, I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," Donald added, sharing that Barron, who is 6' 7", "does like politics" and often gives his father advice.

"It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" the 77-year-old said during the May 10 interview.

Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, where Barron Trump will graduate

Barron will not speak at RNC

Melania has been protective over her son, and he remained out of the spotlight during their four years in the White House. Last week, she announced the teen would be turning down an offer from the Republican National Convention to be an at-large delegate to represent Florida in July.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the former first lady's office said in a statement.

© Getty Images Barron Trump was born in 2006 - pictured with dad Donald Trump

Donald and Melania welcomed Barron - dubbed the billion-dollar-boy - in March 2006 only six months after they tied the knot. He was the first child for the Slovenian-American model and the fifth for Donald, and the pregnancy came as a "surprise" to Donald.

"At first he needed to take it in," Melania later told People, before adding that he was "happy" when the news had sunk in.

"I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised," Donald added. "But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly."

Barron grew up in the White House

When they moved into the White House in 2017 it was reported that he had all of his favorite snacks and personal toiletries in his room when he arrived, with anything he desired available to him at all times.

With a movie theatre, bowling alley, swimming pool and even a jogging track at the presidential home, Barron was never short of activities either.