Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh's blow to her dad ahead of 18th birthday

In a significant step towards personal identity, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, has officially requested to drop 'Pitt' from her surname.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, Shiloh filed the paperwork on her 18th birthday, May 27, asking that her new legal name be Shiloh Jolie.

Shiloh has referred to herself as Shiloh Jolie on her Instagram account, but this is the first official move she has made to alter her surname.

Shiloh’s decision marks a poignant moment for the teenager. Her siblings - Vivienne, Zahara, and Maddox - also don't use 'Pitt' as their surname, although they have not made any legal filings to change their names officially.

© Getty Shiloh Jolie has filed legal paperwork to drop her dad's surname

Vivienne recently appeared on the playbill for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, where she serves as an assistant to the producer—who happens to be her mother, Angelina.

The program for the play reportedly lists her as “Vivienne Jolie,” omitting the “Pitt” from her name.

© Getty Images Vivienne Jolie also has dropped her dad's surname

Last year, their eldest adopted daughter, Zahara, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” upon joining a sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta.

The timing of Shiloh’s request coincided with Memorial Day, causing a slight delay in the approval process.

Brad and Angelina, who share six children together, have biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, as well as three adopted children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

© Getty Zahara and Shiloh with mom Angelina

Brad and Angelina's romance began after his highly publicized divorce from Jennifer Aniston in 2005.

The couple, dubbed 'Brangelina' by fans, tied the knot in 2014, but their marriage was short-lived. Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after just two years of marriage.

By 2019, Brad and Angelina were declared legally single, though their legal battles were far from over.

© Rex Maddox with dad Brad Pitt, from who he is estranged now, and siblings Pax and Shiloh at the 'Unbroken' film premiere in Los Angeles in 2014

The couple has been embroiled in a contentious custody battle since their split, with Brad reportedly experiencing a strained relationship with his children.

Beyond custody, the exes have also been locked in disputes over the circumstances surrounding their breakup and their ongoing business affairs.

Since their separation, Brad has moved on and sparked a romance with Ines de Ramon. The pair were first linked in November 2022, marking a new chapter in Brad's personal life amidst his ongoing legal struggles with Angelina.