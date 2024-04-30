Angelina Jolie and 15-year-old daughter Vivienne's joint venture to Broadway pays off big – stars celebrate

It's a big day for Angelina Jolie, her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and the team behind the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

The musical has been nominated for a whopping 12 prizes at the upcoming 77th Tony Awards, the nominations for which were announced this morning, including the top prize of Best New Musical.

The Outsiders is based on the 1967 YA novel of the same name by S.E. Hinton, which formed the basis for the cult classic 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film as well.

The show, which Angelina co-produced with her daughter, has the second-most nominations for a musical this year, only behind the 13 nods received by Hell's Kitchen, a semi-autobiographical production based on the life and music of Alicia Keys.

The Outsiders' cast and crew reacted to the major news with a series of social media posts congratulating the various nominated individuals and teams, sharing a short statement that read: "12 Tony Nominations. We've got nothing but gratitude."

The other nominations it received are for Brody Grant for Leading Actor in a Musical, Joshua Boone for Featured Actor, Direction of a Musical, Book for Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, Original Score, Scenic Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, Choreography, and Orchestrations.

© James Devaney Angelina and Vivienne's co-production is nominated for 12 Tony Awards

Angelina and Vivienne first became fans of the musical when they saw it at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier last year, with the teenager in particular feeling inspired to bring the production to Broadway. She was the one responsible for convincing her mom to sign on to the project and speak with the novelist herself, who was the same age Vivienne was when she wrote The Outsiders.

A source close to the actress revealed to HELLO! last year: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people."

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

The Lara Croft star, who shares Vivienne and her five siblings with ex-husband Brad Pitt, added of her daughter: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

© Getty Images The production is the second most nominated musical of the year, behind "Hell's Kitchen"

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Danya Taymor, the show's director, highlighted in a New York Times profile of the show the close bond between mother and daughter, saying that the fact that the teenager wanted to share that experience with her mom was "how we hope it to be" when it comes to the musical's Broadway run.

© Getty Images Pax privately supported his mom and sister at the premiere as well

The Outsiders opened on Broadway earlier this month to stellar reviews, with both Angelina and Vivienne making an appearance at the premiere, plus her older son Pax, 20. As several nominated musicals tend to do, the cast may perform one of the songs from the production during the Tonys ceremony, which is slated for June 16 in New York City.

