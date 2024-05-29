Why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids have dropped their dad's last name

At just 15 years old, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Vivienne, is already making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

The teenager recently appeared on the playbill for the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, where she serves as an assistant to the producer—who happens to be her mother, Angelina.

The program for the play reportedly lists her as “Vivienne Jolie,” omitting the “Pitt” from her name.

This decision has sparked curiosity, particularly because it's not the first time one of Brad's children has opted to drop his surname.

© Getty Images Vivienne is the latest daughter to drop Pitt from her surname

Angelina, 48, and Brad, 60, once the Hollywood golden couple have spent the past eight years embroiled in a highly publicized legal battle.

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, citing allegations of assault during a private jet flight from France to Los Angeles.

Brad has consistently denied these allegations, and following an FBI investigation, no charges were filed. Despite this, reports on Brad's strained relationship with their six children have persisted.

© Getty Shiloh Jolie has also dropped her dad's surname

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 17; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Last year, their eldest adopted daughter, Zahara, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” upon joining a sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta.

Similarly, Shiloh’s Instagram page refers to her simply as “Shiloh Jolie.”

© Twitter Zahara and her mom Angelina at her college

The ongoing family dynamics have possibly influenced the children, and Vivienne's choice to go by "Vivienne Jolie" is the latest example of following in her sibling’s footsteps.

Brad has always publicly expressed his love and admiration for his children. He dedicated his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood' to them, saying, “This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you.”

© Getty Angelina and Brad with their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox back in 2011

He also spoke fondly of Zahara in his 2022 interview with Vanity Fair: “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”

It remains unclear whether Vivienne or any of her siblings have legally changed their names. While Brad and Angelina’s divorce was finalized in 2019, they continue to be entangled in a legal dispute over the ownership of Château Miraval—a vineyard in Provence that was once their family home.