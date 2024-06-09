Strictly's Giovanni Pernice returns to social media following new rehearsal revelations - details

Giovanni Pernice returned to social media on Sunday, hours after more news about his feud with former Strictly partner Amanda Abbington was revealed.

The dancer didn't post to his own account, however, instead appearing on his girlfriend Molly Brown's Instagram Stories.

The model took to social media to share a photo of herself pouting in a mirror selfie as she stood in front of her boyfriend, cuddling their tiny Pomeranian puppy Roxy. "Too much preciousness," she captioned the snap.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington talk about their working relationship

Although Molly and Giovanni briefly split earlier this year, the blonde beauty is now supporting the star amid criticism of his teaching style on the popular BBC dance competition.

Hours earlier, The Sun reported that the Italian hasn't given his permission for rehearsal tapes to be released, after Amanda revealed last weekend that she had asked the BBC for them to be viewed.

© Instagram Giovanni's girlfriend Molly shared a sweet mirror selfie

The actress also called the dancer "nasty" and referenced the fact that she was diagnosed with PTSD following her abrupt exit from the show last autumn, which she gave few details about at the time.

A few days ago, Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who danced to victory alongside Giovanni back in 2021, made a rare appearance on social media but she chose to continue not speaking out about the controversy.

© Instagram Molly and Giovanni are so loved-up

She instead highlighted a local sushi restaurant in Sheffield, where she is currently filming an exciting new drama.

What did Rose say about Giovanni's teaching?

Rose and the Sicilian star appeared to get along incredibly well during their successful partnership, with viewers calling for them to reunite ever since.

Speaking about their time on Strictly after the end of the series, the actress commented: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill.

© BBC The pair won the show in 2021

"But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose was full of praise for the dancer

What has Amanda said about Giovanni?

At the start of the last series, rumours soon began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off. Amanda then quit the show for "personal reasons" in October.

She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and reportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly.

© BBC Amanda and Giovanni during their short Strictly stint

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea.

Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far Rose and Giovanni lifted the Glitterball in 2021 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)

Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole) 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)

Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett) 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)

Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova) 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)

Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy) 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)

Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler) 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)

Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup) 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)

Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan) 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)

Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev) 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)

Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani) 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)

Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace) 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)

Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec) 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)

Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev) 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)

Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani) 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)

Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton) 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)

Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones) 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)

Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton) 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)

Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse) 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)

Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse) 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice) 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)

The Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

© Instagram The star is close friends with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

What was the BBC's response to Amanda's allegations?

The corporation put out a statement, which read: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about."