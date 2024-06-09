Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice returns to social media following new rehearsal revelations - details
Strictly's Giovanni Pernice returns to social media following new rehearsal revelations - details

The Strictly Come Dancing star is reportedly being investigated by the BBC

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Giovanni Pernice returned to social media on Sunday, hours after more news about his feud with former Strictly partner Amanda Abbington was revealed. 

The dancer didn't post to his own account, however, instead appearing on his girlfriend Molly Brown's Instagram Stories

The model took to social media to share a photo of herself pouting in a mirror selfie as she stood in front of her boyfriend, cuddling their tiny Pomeranian puppy Roxy. "Too much preciousness," she captioned the snap. 

Although Molly and Giovanni briefly split earlier this year, the blonde beauty is now supporting the star amid criticism of his teaching style on the popular BBC dance competition. 

Hours earlier, The Sun reported that the Italian hasn't given his permission for rehearsal tapes to be released, after Amanda revealed last weekend that she had asked the BBC for them to be viewed. 

Molly Brown and Giovanni Pernice posing with a puppy© Instagram
Giovanni's girlfriend Molly shared a sweet mirror selfie

The actress also called the dancer "nasty" and referenced the fact that she was diagnosed with PTSD following her abrupt exit from the show last autumn, which she gave few details about at the time. 

A few days ago, Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who danced to victory alongside Giovanni back in 2021, made a rare appearance on social media but she chose to continue not speaking out about the controversy. 

Giovanni Pernice cuddled up with girlfriend Molly Brown© Instagram
Molly and Giovanni are so loved-up

She instead highlighted a local sushi restaurant in Sheffield, where she is currently filming an exciting new drama. 

What did Rose say about Giovanni's teaching?

Rose and the Sicilian star appeared to get along incredibly well during their successful partnership, with viewers calling for them to reunite ever since. 

Speaking about their time on Strictly after the end of the series, the actress commented: "I started off finding dancing very confusing. It was a strange new skill. 

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis lift Strictly glitterball© BBC
The pair won the show in 2021

"But Giovanni was so good. He listened and learnt a lot from me. We learnt very quickly that, if we were together, I could follow him."

Giovanni Pernice standing with Rose Ayling-Ellis© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Rose was full of praise for the dancer

What has Amanda said about Giovanni?

At the start of the last series, rumours soon began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off. Amanda then quit the show for "personal reasons" in October. 

She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and reportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly. 

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice© BBC
Amanda and Giovanni during their short Strictly stint

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea. 

The Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us." 

Anton Du Beke posing in suit with Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice© Instagram
The star is close friends with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

What was the BBC's response to Amanda's allegations?

The corporation put out a statement, which read: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

 "This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about."

