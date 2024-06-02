Strictly's Amanda Abbington makes new claim about Giovanni Pernice following rumours he's quit show – details

The controversy about Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods doesn't seem to be going anywhere, with his former partner Amanda Abbington sharing more of her side of the story at the weekend.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the actress wanted to set the record straight about who asked for the pair's training sessions to be recorded, after it was previously reported that it was the BBC's idea.

According to journalist Katie Hind, the Sherlock star commented: "I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington discuss their working relationship

Amanda hasn't previously spoken in such detail about her time on the BBC dance competition.

She also told the publication: "I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni," and shared that she's received death threats, saying: "You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats."

© BBC The pair pulled off some impressive routines

At the start of the last series, Giovanni and Amanda first impressed viewers and judges with their polished routines but rumours soon began circulating that the pair were not getting along, which they initially brushed off.

Amanda then abruptly quit the show for "personal reasons" in October, later telling The Sun on Sunday: "I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons…"

© BBC The actress characterised her time on Strictly as traumatising

She's since opened up about her discomfort with Giovanni's teaching techniques, and reportedly met up with some of his other former partners, who are rumoured to feel similarly.

Last month, it was reported that Giovanni had quit the show but neither he nor the BBC have confirmed whether he will be part of the programme when it returns to our screens in the autumn.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The BBC has yet to announce whether Giovanni will return

What has the BBC said about Amanda's allegations?

The corporation recently put out a statement, which read: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about."

© BBC Giovanni and Amanda before the start of the 2023 series

Giovanni's defence

In an Instagram post, the dancing pro didn't refer directly to Amanda but defended himself against her allegations, writing: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

© Getty The star's former celebrity partner Michelle Visage called Giovanni 'the toughest pro there is'

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive.

"No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"