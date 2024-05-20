Inside Amanda Abbington's life after Strictly: From PTSD diagnosis to new family addition

Amanda Abbington has been back in the headlines after reports that her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice has left the show. The Italian dancer took to social media over the weekend to address allegations about his teaching methods.

"I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name," he penned.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice addressed allegations about his teaching methods

Giovanni most recently competed on the programme with Amanda, who quit the show mid-season for "personal reasons" in October last year. It was later claimed that Amanda had requested video footage from their training sessions and she also said she was diagnosed with mild PTSD following her time on the show.

It's been seven months since Amanda left Strictly. Here, we take a look at what the actress has been up to since her shock departure.

WATCH: Giovanni and Amanda talk about their relationship on It Takes Two

Amanda Abbington's PTSD diagnosis

In January, Amanda revealed that she had been diagnosed with "mild PTSD" after her stint on Strictly.

"I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally," she told The Sun on Sunday.

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice were paired together in the latest series of Strictly

Addressing the abuse she had received on social media, Amanda, who shares two children with her ex-husband Martin Freeman, continued: "I'm very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well."

Amanda's admission came after reports that she had requested video recordings of her training sessions with Giovanni. See a full timeline of events here.

Amanda's TV and acting career after Strictly

Since leaving the show, Amanda has been busy with various other projects, including her weekly radio show on Boogaloo radio, which she hosts alongside actress and writer Sue Vincent.

After bowing out of Strictly, Amanda gave an update while chatting with Sue on the air. After her co-host expressed her pride over Amanda's Strictly stint, the actress responded: "I'm good, I'm really good."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda addressed her Strictly stint on her radio show

Just months after leaving the BBC show, Amanda returned to the stage after landing a role in Steven Moffat's West End play, The Unfriend. The Sherlock actress starred alongside Reece Sheersmith in the play, which follows English couple Debbie and Peter, who befriend a larger-than-life American woman, Elsa, while on holiday.

She also made an appearance on the mockumentary series Meet the Richardsons, which follows comedian couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, offering a fictional view of their life.

In the episode, Amanda launched into a foul-mouthed rant after being approached by a fan for a selfie. After receiving abuse online, the actress was forced to explain that the scene was fictional. "Meet the Richardsons was an acting job," she began in an Instagram post. "I'm an actress. That’s my career. I've cultivated my career for 31 years. I would never treat anyone like that in real life. Obviously.

"I'm posting this because some folks seem to think it newsworthy. If you could just leave me alone for a bit, that would be lovely. Loads of other stuff going on in the world. It’s all feeling pretty relentless. Please."

Amanda's home life after Strictly

When she's not on our screens, Amanda can be found at home with her fiancé, the former stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin. The couple, who often share glimpses into their home life on social media, welcomed a new addition to their family earlier this year in the form of a puppy named Lennon.

© @amanda_abbington74/Instagram Amanda's adorable dogs

Lennon joins Amanda's two other adorable dachshunds, Maple and Darcey.