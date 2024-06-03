Strictly's Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Molly Brown looks divine in satin mini dress for red carpet debut

Giovanni Pernice put on a dapper display at the world premiere of Man and Witch in London on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, who recently came under fire for his controversial teaching methods on the show, was all smiles as he stepped into the spotlight with his girlfriend, Molly Brown.

Molly, 25, cut an elegant figure as she slipped into a navy satin mini dress for the star-studded occasion. Complete with a boat neckline, fitted waist and bell-style mini skirt, the star's sleek ensemble looked divine on her slender silhouette.

© Dave Benett Molly Brown and Giovanni Pernice attend the World Premiere of "Man And Witch: The Dance Of A Thousand Steps" at the Prince Charles Cinema

The British model wore her blonde hair down in bouncy waves, opting for a glowy beauty combo to highlight her striking features.

Giovanni and Molly, who made their romance official in February, recently took their relationship to the next level by welcoming a puppy into their lives.

© Simon Ackerman Molly looked beautiful in a satin mini dress

Giovanni's unknown future on Strictly Come Dancing

The Sicilian-born dancer's future on the beloved BBC ballroom show is currently unknown after reports emerged that Giovanni had quit Strictly Come Dancing in light of misconduct allegations raised against him.

Neither Giovanni nor the BBC have confirmed if the former Strictly champion will be returning as a professional dancer on the show this autumn. The news comes after Giovanni's former dance partner, Amanda Abbington was diagnosed with "mild PTSD" after she quit the show last year.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington discuss their working relationship

According to journalist Katie Hind, the Sherlock star commented: "I asked for [our rehearsals] to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

Giovanni's defence

The professional dancer, who captured the hearts of the nation when he won the show in 2022 alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, has since responded to the claims.

"To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week," began Giovanni in a post on Instagram. "Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni Pernice addressed allegations about his teaching methods

"Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

© BBC/Ray Burniston Giovanni Pernice & Amanda Abbington were paired together in the last season of Strictly

Concluding his statement, Giovanni noted: "I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"