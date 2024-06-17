Ben Affleck enjoys family time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner after J-Lo pays tribute amid split reports

In a surprising turn of events, Ben Affleck spent Father’s Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, even as his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, publicly praised him amidst swirling divorce rumors.

The 51-year-old actor, known for his role in Pearl Harbor, was seen entering the gated community where Jennifer Garner, 52, resides on Sunday.

Jennifer Garner, exuding casual elegance, was spotted strolling around the neighborhood. She wore a grey V-neck sweater layered over a white T-shirt, paired with blue jeans and periwinkle-colored trainers.

Her look was completed with a pair of classic black wayfarer sunglasses, and she held a can of Waterloo Sparkling Water. The actress, known for her natural beauty, showcased her signature brunette tresses worn down and opted for a makeup-free look.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

Meanwhile, on the same day, Jennifer Lopez, 54, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Ben Affleck, despite ongoing rumors of their marital strife.

Jennifer Lopez shared a nostalgic image of Ben from his 2001 film Pearl Harbor, captioning it with a heartfelt message. "Our hero," she wrote, accompanied by a white heart emoji, adding, "Happy Father’s Day."

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

Although Jennifer and Ben do not share any children together, both bring children from their previous marriages into their blended family.

Jennifer is a mother to twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben is a father to three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with Jennifer Garner.

© AKGS Jennifer Garner spends time with Ben Affleck on Father's Day, highlighting their continued family connection.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have been the subject of intense speculation recently, with numerous reports hinting at a potential split.

Jennifer’s recent interactions with Ben’s children, including attending Violet’s high school graduation, have added to the intrigue surrounding their relationship status.

© Instagram Jennifer spent time away from Ben during Father's Day

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Jennifer Lopez was spotted visiting Ben’s rental property in Brentwood last Thursday, following Samuel’s graduation.

According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were both present at the residence during her visit. However, Jennifer Lopez did not stay overnight and was seen leaving around 10 PM.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer and Ben's marital home is reportedly for sale

This recent visit came shortly after the couple’s appearance at Samuel’s graduation ceremony, where they were both present but noticeably not together. Jennifer Garner also attended the event, adding another layer to the ongoing saga.

The couple has reportedly put their Beverly Hills mansion on the market, a move that many speculate indicates an imminent separation.

Reports suggest that the couple is currently living separately, further fueling divorce rumors.