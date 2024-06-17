Jennifer Lopez shares heartfelt message to husband Ben Affleck amid split reports

Jennifer Lopez has poured her heart out on Instagram, wishing her "hero" husband Ben Affleck a heartfelt Happy Father's Day amid swirling rumors of their impending divorce.

The Jenny From The Block singer shared a nostalgic snap of Ben from his 2001 action film Pearl Harbor, a subtle nod to where his journey with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner began.

"Happy Father's Day to our hero," Jennifer captioned the photo, alongside a white heart emoji, adding a layer of personal sentiment to the public tribute.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

Despite the fact that Jennifer and Ben don't share any children together, they each bring their own families into their blended household.

Jennifer is a proud mother of twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer's poignant message to husband Ben

Interestingly, it was on the set of Pearl Harbor that Ben and Jennifer Garner first crossed paths, making Jennifer Lopez’s choice of photo all the more poignant.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben, who rekindled their romance 20 years after their initial engagement and married in July 2022, are reportedly in the process of selling their marital home, which they purchased in May 2023, as they navigate their separation.

© Amy Sussman Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back in 2022

Ben is said to be residing in a rental home in Brentwood, California, conveniently located near Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Just a day before Samuel’s graduation, Ben and Jennifer Garner were spotted together, dropping Samuel off at school.

Reports suggest that Garner has been encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly living apart

Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer Lopez has been seen house hunting, and she canceled her summer tour, This Is Me... Live, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement read.

The last public appearance of Ben and Jennifer Lopez together was on June 2, at Samuel’s basketball game, where they shared a kiss on the cheek, still wearing their wedding rings.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer Lopez has been attending many events without Ben

However, the situation appears strained as Ben was spotted visiting their former marital home for a four-hour stay.

Ben and Jennifer Garner share three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their decade-long marriage ended in 2018, but they have remained close friends and dedicated co-parents.