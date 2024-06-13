Jennifer Lopez looks radiant as she arrives separately at Ben Affleck's son's graduation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck maintained a conspicuous distance from each other at Samuel Affleck’s graduation on Wednesday morning, amid swirling rumors about the state of their marriage.

Arriving separately for the special occasion, both stars ensured their support for 12-year-old Samuel was visible.

Jennifer, 54, brought along her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, to cheer on their stepbrother, while Ben, 51, was accompanied by his mother, Chris Anne Boldt.

Radiant as ever, Jennifer donned a simple yet elegant beige dress with a scalloped hemline, paired with stylish two-toned pumps.

Her highlighted hair was slicked back into a low bun, and she accessorized with chic sunglasses, projecting an aura of grace and composure.

On the other hand, Ben presented a more serious demeanor, captured in photos from the event.

© Splash Jennifer looked radiant in a beige dress

He wore a sharp three-piece blue suit and black dress shoes, with his wedding band notably still on his finger. The same could not be confirmed for Jennifer, as her left hand remained out of sight of the cameras.

Adding a touch of cheer to the gathering, Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 52, was seen beaming as she stepped out of her vehicle.

She looked effortlessly stylish in an ankle-length blue summer dress paired with a brown hat.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben arrived separately from his wife

Garner, who co-parents Samuel along with Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, appeared to be in high spirits, contrasting with Ben's more somber expression.

The lack of interaction between Lopez and Affleck at Samuel’s graduation comes on the heels of reports suggesting that the couple has been "living separate lives."

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jen has a close relationship with her mother-in-law

Jennifer and Ben, who rekindled their romance 20 years after their initial engagement and married in July 2022, are reportedly in the process of selling their marital home, which they purchased in May 2023, as they navigate their separation.

Ben is said to be residing in a rental home in Brentwood, California, conveniently located near Jennifer Garner’s residence.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben and Jen's marital home is believed to be on the market

Just a day before Samuel’s graduation, Ben and Jennifer Garner were spotted together, dropping Samuel off at school.

Reports suggest that Garner has been encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Lopez. Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer Lopez has been seen house hunting, and she canceled her summer tour, This Is Me... Live, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement read.

The last public appearance of Ben and Jennifer Lopez together was on June 2, at Samuel’s basketball game, where they shared a kiss on the cheek, still wearing their wedding rings. However, the situation appears strained as Ben was spotted visiting their former marital home for a four-hour stay.

Ben and Jennifer Garner share three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their decade-long marriage ended in 2018, but they have remained close friends and dedicated co-parents.

