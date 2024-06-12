Jennifer Garner showcases sweet bond with ex mother-in-law in latest heartfelt reunion with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and her former mother-in-law, Chris Anne Boldt showcased their sweet bond as they reunited in Santa Monica for 12-year-old Samuel Affleck’s last day of school.

Joining them was Jennifer’s ex Ben Affleck, creating a warm, familial atmosphere. Jennifer, 52, looked sporty in black leggings, high socks, and trainers, topped with a navy zip-up hoodie. Her hair was casually styled in a bun, and she completed her look with sunglasses.

Chris, on the other hand, exuded elegance in black trousers, open-toe heels, and a grey cardigan over a graphic shirt, accessorized with a chic purse. Ben sported a casual look with jeans, a gray sweater over a maroon t-shirt, and stylish sneakers.

As they shared laughs and smiles, it was clear that the trio still valued each other’s company despite the changes in their relationships.

Jennifer Garner’s ability to maintain a close bond with Chris speaks volumes about her gracious character, especially during a time when Ben is facing rumors of marital troubles with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.

The speculation about Ben and Jennifer Lopez's marriage has been rife. Recently, TMZ reported that the couple has “quietly” enlisted a real estate agent to sell their $60 million mansion in Bel Air.

Reports revealed that Ben has already moved into a $100K-a-month rental in Brentwood, close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jennifer Lopez has been seen house hunting, and she canceled her summer tour, This Is Me... Live, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends," a statement read.

The last public appearance of Ben and Jennifer Lopez together was on June 2, at Samuel’s basketball game, where they shared a kiss on the cheek, still wearing their wedding rings. However, the situation appears strained as Ben was spotted visiting their former marital home for a four-hour stay.

Ben and Jennifer Garner share three children—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their decade-long marriage ended in 2018, but they have remained close friends and dedicated co-parents.

Despite the ups and downs, Jennifer has always spoken highly of Ben, calling him "the love of my life" even after their divorce. As Ben navigates his current marital issues, Jennifer Garner remains a steadfast support.

Their love story began on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000. At that time, Jennifer was married to Scott Foley.

The sparks flew again when they worked on Daredevil in 2002, where Ben admitted he "fell in love" with Jennifer during filming, despite being engaged to Jennifer Lopez. By 2004, Ben and Jennifer Garner publicly confirmed their relationship at a Boston Red Sox game. Their intimate wedding ceremony in 2005 was attended by just two guests, reflecting their preference for privacy.

Throughout their marriage, Ben and Jennifer frequently expressed admiration for each other. Ben famously dedicated a part of his Golden Globes Best Director acceptance speech for Argo to Jennifer, saying, "I adore you, I love you. You’re my everything."

However, their relationship faced challenges, and in 2015, they announced their separation. The split came just weeks after reports surfaced about Ben flying the family nanny to Las Vegas amid rumors of an affair, which Ben's representatives denied. Despite the separation, they emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and requested privacy.

Even after their split, Ben and Jennifer Garner have remained supportive co-parents. In a 2016 interview on the Today show, Jennifer shared how she and the children joined Ben in London during the filming of Justice League.

"He and I are great friends, and we just all went en masse," she said. Jennifer’s unwavering support was particularly evident during Ben’s battles with alcohol addiction. After multiple rehab stints, Ben publicly thanked Jennifer for her support, stating, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."

In 2018, Jennifer staged an intervention after a wild partying stint prompted another rehab visit for Ben. She was seen driving an emotional Ben to the live-in rehab facility, The Canyon, in Malibu. Ben later expressed gratitude for the support from his family and friends in his recovery journey.

Post-divorce, both Ben and Jennifer Garner have spoken fondly of each other. In a 2020 interview with the New York Times, Ben referred to their divorce as "the biggest regret of my life." Jennifer has also publicly praised Ben, such as in a 2018 Father's Day Instagram post, where she commended him for his dedication to their children.

Amid the recent concerns over Ben’s well-being, Jennifer has once again stepped in to support him, reportedly extending her help to Jennifer Lopez as well.

Jennifer Garner’s unwavering support and dedication to her family continue to shine, reflecting her strength and compassion through all of life’s challenges.