Jennifer Garner visits ex Ben Affleck amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Garner was seen making a thoughtful visit to her former husband, Ben Affleck, amid swirling rumors of tension in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Over the weekend, The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed in Daily Mail driving her sleek BMW i7 to Ben’s residence, a testament to their continued friendship post-divorce.

Dressed in casual attire, a black hoodie, and no makeup—a look that highlighted her natural beauty—Jennifer approached the mansion with a calm demeanor.

Upon arriving, she gracefully stepped out of her car and interacted with the property's security system, her long hair cascading down her back, setting a relaxed tone for the visit.

Jennifer and Ben, who share three children, have remained close since their separation, underscoring a mutual commitment to family and co-parenting.

Their marriage, which spanned from 2005 to 2018, has evolved into a supportive friendship, often seen in their united fronts at family events and mutual support during personal milestones.

This visit came just days after Ben was pictured in InTouch with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, at a school play for his youngest daughter, which both Jennifers attended, demonstrating the blended family’s efforts to maintain unity and support for the children’s activities.

JLo, who has been busy with a slew of professional commitments—from promoting her Netflix movie Atlas to preparing for an upcoming tour and co-chairing this year’s Met Gala—has recently been the center of media speculation regarding her marriage with Ben.

The dynamics of Ben's current household remain under intense scrutiny, with reports from InTouch suggesting that he may have moved out of the marital home he shares with JLo.

However, this remains unconfirmed as the couple navigates their busy schedules with JLo in New York and Ben filming in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on their romantic journey in JLo’s 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben shared insights into their private life and his initial reservations about publicizing their relationship.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'", Ben said. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."