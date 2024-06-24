Ben Affleck without wedding ring as he enjoys lunch date with daughter Violet amid divorce reports

Ben Affleck, 51, was seen without his wedding ring once again on Sunday, fuelling speculation about potential marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

The Oscar-winning actor cut a casual figure in a plaid shirt and jeans during a lunch outing with his daughter Violet, 18, in Los Angeles.

Ben appeared to be in good spirits as he waited for a table at the popular Tasty Noodle eatery with his eldest child, Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The couple also co-parent Fin (formerly Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12. Complementing his laid-back look, Ben wore Nike high-tops and a white T-shirt, while Violet showcased her unique style in an embroidered vest and matching dress.

Recently, Ben opened up about his relationship with his wife in an in-depth interview on the season 4 premiere of comedian Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart.

He discussed the stark contrast between their public personas, revealing that while he is "a little bit shy" in front of the camera, Jennifer embraces her superstardom with ease.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben met his daughter Violet for lunch

"We went somewhere with [Jennifer]. I can't remember because she's so famous, and - people love her. And she really represents something important to people," Ben shared. "For me, people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AHHHH! J-LO!'"

He described the phenomenon as "amazing" but admitted that he doesn't enjoy the constant attention that comes with fame. This aversion often leads to him appearing unhappy in photographs.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben was seen without his wedding ring

"This is why people see me [and] they're like, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because somebody has their camera and is sticking it in my face," he explained, emphasizing his protective nature, especially towards his children.

Ben recounted a particularly chaotic experience when they were mobbed while heading to a play in Times Square. "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the [expletive] was like [expletive] bananas," he recalled.

© @lacarba/Ana Carballosa Jennifer is currently holidaying alone in Italy

"I was like, 'Oh my God,'" he said, describing a woman taking photos and drawing even more attention to their group. "Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me and Jen, and it feels like hundreds of people now screaming," he continued.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying a solo vacation in Italy, further intensifying the divorce rumours.

On Sunday, she was seen on a boat heading to the world-famous Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano for lunch with friends.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not ben pictured together on the red carpet for a few months now

The superstar has been soaking in the stunning scenery of Italy and was recently spotted partying on a boat in Positano, reportedly looking "in great spirits."

In addition to taking in the breathtaking views, Jennifer, who shares her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was seen posing for selfies from various angles.