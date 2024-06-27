Inside Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles' idyllic life

At 41 years old, Michael Jackson’s chimp Bubbles is living a serene and fulfilling life at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida.

Bubbles has settled into his golden years at the sanctuary, a remarkable feat considering that chimpanzees in captivity typically live between 50 and 60 years.

The sanctuary's director, Patti Ragan, shared with TMZ that Bubbles enjoys a rich and varied life.

He explores tunnels, builds nests under trees, indulges in midday naps, and even engages in painting. Weighing in at 180 pounds, Bubbles is under the regular care of a dedicated veterinarian and a team of caregivers, ensuring his health and well-being.

Recommended video You may also like Where Are Michael Jackson's Children Now

"Bubbles is a friendly chimp who interacts well with visitors and other animals," Patti said. She also dispelled any concerns about past abuse, noting that Bubbles shows no signs of having been mistreated.

Interestingly, while Michael Jackson’s music and videos are played at the sanctuary, Bubbles doesn’t seem to react to them any differently than the other primates.

Bubbles is now 41 years old

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, passed away on June 25, 2009, from acute propofol intoxication.

Since then, his estate has continued to support Bubbles, contributing to his annual care costs, which amount to approximately $30,000.

Additionally, Michael’s devoted fan club sends Bubbles treats like mangos and coconuts, as well as blankets to keep him comfortable.

© Center for Great Apes Bubbles enjoys a spot of painting

Over the years, Michael’s attorney and family members have visited Bubbles, and these reunions have been described as "sweet encounters."

The Center for Great Apes is dedicated to providing a sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees rescued or retired from entertainment, research, or the pet trade.

Bubbles arrived at the facility in 2005 after being deemed "too aggressive" to live at Michael’s home.

© Jim Smeal Bubbles when he lived with Michael

Now, the center describes him as a "physically imposing 185-pound, 4-and-a-half-foot adult male" and the dominant male in his group of chimpanzees, which includes his best friends, Ripley and Oopsie.

"Bubbles enjoys quiet moments and painting," the center’s website notes. It also humorously mentions that Bubbles will sometimes spit water or throw sand at strangers with "amazing accuracy," just to see their reactions.

In March, the Center for Great Apes celebrated Bubbles' 19th anniversary at the sanctuary with an Instagram post.

© Center for Great Apes Bubbles is now living a peaceful life at the sanctuary

While they don’t know his exact birthdate, they confirmed he was born in 1983. The caption shared, "Bubbles was reportedly born in a biomedical laboratory." As an infant, he was taken from his mother and given to a Hollywood trainer, who then presented him to Michael Jackson in 1986.

"While still an infant, he was taken from his mother and given to a Hollywood trainer, who then gave him to be a pet chimpanzee for the world-famous pop singer Michael Jackson," the post read.

"In such a bright limelight, it’s no surprise that Bubbles soon gained fame—and many adoring fans—of his own. He appeared in television shows, movies, and music videos. When he was only four years old, he went to Japan on a promotional tour with Jackson."

Bubbles isn’t the only famous resident at the Center for Great Apes. The sanctuary is also home to Sammy, who starred in the 1996 film Dunston Checks In, twins Jonah and Jacob from the 2001 film Planet of the Apes and Bo and Joe, who lived at the CW Exotics facility featured in the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King.