Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson pays moving tribute to late dad on 15th anniversary of his death

Michael Jackson's family continues to mourn his untimely passing at the age of 50 on 25 June, 2009, sharing tributes in his honor on the 15th anniversary of his death.

Leading the tributes was none other than his son Prince Jackson, 27, the oldest of his three children, who shared a still on Instagram from his dad's performance at the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime Show in 1993.

"Miss you pops," he wrote, soundtracked by the 1985 recording of "We Are the World" by USA for Africa, which Michael was an integral part of. "The world felt better with you in it." In the years since his passing, his two other children, 22-year-old Bigi and 26-year-old Paris, have also paid homages to their late dad.

Other family members also paid tribute, including his two older brothers Tito and Jackie, who were part of the Jackson 5 with him during their childhood.

Tito, now 70, simply shared a throwback of his late brother with hashtags like "15 years without michael jackson" and "gone too soon," while Jackie, now 73, included a photo of theirs from their early musical days. "Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you, we miss you everyday," he wrote.

© Instagram Prince's tribute to his late dad Michael on the 15th anniversary of his death

Tito's son and Michael's nephew TJ Jackson, now 45, also posted a tribute to the late King of Pop, and captioned it with: "I miss you so much Uncle Michael. Thank you for all you did for me. I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance and love. I love you forever - Meho."

The "Heal the World" hitmaker's legacy has been cemented several times over the past decade and a half, through the release of productions that have celebrated his journey in the music industry and posthumous records.

Sony Music signed a deal with the Jackson estate to release his back catalog in the years following his death, with two posthumous studio albums released so far — 2010's Michael, released a year and a half after his death and his first album of all-new material since 2001's Invincible; and 2014's Xscape, which featured the top-ten hit "Love Never Felt So Good" with Justin Timberlake.

In 2022, MJ the Musical opened on Broadway, a jukebox musical taking viewers behind-the-scenes as Michael prepares for the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. While it received mixed reviews, it was a box office smash, having grossed nearly $200 million by May 2024.

© Getty Images The King of Pop died of a cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009

The musical also received 10 Tony Award nominations after its debut season in 2022, winning four, including Best Actor in a Musical for Myles Frost for playing the titular musical legend.

© Getty Images His legacy is being carried on by his three children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi

Also in production is an upcoming biographical film on the musician, simply titled Michael, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller are among those also attached. It is scheduled for an April 18, 2025 release.