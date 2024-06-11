Jennifer Aniston does something she's never done before with big announcement close to home

Jennifer Aniston has done many things in her decade-spanning career, from lead film roles to finding her own hair care brand.

And now, the Friends actress has announced something new altogether, involving her beloved pet dog, Clyde.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Hollywood star posted a fun animated video showing her posing in the kitchen holding a copy of a new book called Clydeo Takes A Bite Out Of Life.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's stunning LA home with her 3 dogs

An illustration of Clyde takes center stage on the front of the book while an animated Clyde has been placed next to Jennifer in the clip.

Alongside the post, Jennifer proudly wrote: "BIG news for this little guy. I am so excited to help @callmeclydeo announce his first-ever book.

Pre-order now at the link in bio." The book will be published by Harper Collins and is due to be released on October 1.

The synopsis reads: "From global superstar and everyone’s F-R-I-E-N-D Jennifer Aniston comes a delectable and fun-filled picture book about self-discovery and self-confidence starring her food-loving dog Clydeo!

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer Aniston with her beloved pet dog Clyde

"Everyone in the Clyde family knows what their 'thing' is, except Clydeo. Clydeo doesn't love to surf like his uncle. He isn't into painting blindfolded like his cousin. And digging for dinosaur bones like his aunt is definitely not his thing.

"Clydeo tries everything he can think of, but nothing seems to make his world sparkle. Will Clydeo ever find what he loves to do most?

© Photo: Instagram Clyde often features on Jennifer's Instagram page

"Find out in this relatable and heartwarming story brought to you by actress, producer, and entrepreneur Jennifer Aniston."

The news went down a treat with Jennifer's fans too, with many of them writing in the comments of her post that they would be pre-ordering her book.

© Instagram Jennifer's dogs are the center of her universe

Jennifer is a doting dog owner to Clyde, along with other dogs Sophie and Lord Chesterfield. She is incredibly passionate about helping other dogs too and often shares posts on social media encouraging her 45 million followers to adopt rescue animals.

She was honored this year with a special award from PETA, called the 'I'll Be There for You Adoption Advocacy Award'.

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer Aniston with her beloved dogs Clyde and Dolly - who sadly passed away in 2019

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said at the time: "Jennifer Aniston has proved that she’ll always be there for homeless animals by only adopting and never buying dogs or cats and using her massive platform to spotlight animals in need. PETA urges everyone to follow her lead by finding their next friend at a shelter and notes that when you buy an animal, a homeless one loses his or her chance at a good home."

Jennifer lives with her three dogs in a beautiful home in Bel Air, and often shares cute photos of them on social media.