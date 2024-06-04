Michael Jackson's son Prince Jackson looks so different in new photos

Anyone who keeps up with Michael Jackson's children, Prince, 27, Paris, 26, and Bigi, 22, will be used to seeing his oldest son, Prince, dressed in laidback clothing, usually comprising of hoodies, baseball caps and baggy jeans.

Prince made a departure from his trademark style this week, attending the NAACP Theatre Awards in Los Angeles dressed in a conventionally smart outfit – surprising his fans.

The 27-year-old opted to wear a tailored black suit, complete with buckled shoes and a classic blue shirt for the occasion, proving he wears formal attire just as well as he rocks his usual casual clothing.

© Getty Prince Jackson switched up his usual style

Prince swept his long hair back for the occasion, with nary a stray strand in sight – very smart! The only nod to his usual style was Prince's beard, though even his facial hair appeared to have been trimmed.

Prince Jackson's hair

When he's off-duty, or sharing insights into his work for his charity, the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, Prince normally wears his hair in a long, loose ponytail, with his lengthy locks swung over his shoulder, so his decision to go sleek with his style was obviously a considered one.

© Getty Prince normally looks laidback

Prince's younger brother, Bigi, formerly known as Blanket (above), also prefers to wear his hair long, with his ultra dark hair swinging just above his shoulders.

A departure from Dad's style

While neither Bigi nor Prince appear to have inherited their dad's taste in outlandish clothes and statement outfits, their cousin Jaafar Jackson certainly takes after his famous uncle.

The 27-year-old performer is starring as Michael in the upcoming biopic about his life, and glimpses behind the scenes show that they share an uncanny resemblance.

© BACKGRID Jaafar Jackson looks so like his late uncle

Prince is certainly excited to see his cousin honor Michael, taking to Instagram to share updates on the production of the eagerly anticipated movie.

"This project has had so many special moments for me and everyone involved," Prince wrote on Instagram, before emotionally adding: "Special thanks to my cousin @jaafarjackson. Watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it’s been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz!"

LOOK: Michael Jackson's son Bigi 'Blanket' puts towering physique on display as he steps out in Los Angeles

Prince was just 12 when his father died in 2009. His grandmother, Katherine Jackson became the legal guardian, of him, Paris and Blanket, who remain close.