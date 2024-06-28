Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite after singer's solo trip to Europe amid split reports

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to have reunited following the singer’s solo trip to Europe.

The couple, who have been the subject of much speculation, were spotted separately but within hours of each other in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, entering the same building where Ben has an office for his production company, Artists Equity.

The outing took place on Wednesday, June 26, with TMZ capturing the moments. Ben, looking dapper in a suit and carrying a duffel bag over one shoulder, arrived around 10 a.m. Jennifer, equally stunning, was seen leaving the office a few hours later.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Story

While the exact purpose of their visit remains a mystery, it's worth noting that Jennifer stars in two upcoming films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both produced by Artists Equity, which Ben co-founded with his longtime friend Matt Damon.

This marks the first time Jennifer has been seen spending time with Ben since her lavish vacation in Europe, which included picturesque stops in Italy and France.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared pictures from her solo trip to Paris

During her trip, Jennifer was photographed basking in the sun and enjoying the sights of Italy. She also made a dazzling appearance at a Christian Dior fashion show in Paris on June 25.

Jennifer's summer plans have been focused on quality time with her children, family, and close friends.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck spent Father's Day with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

On May 31, Live Nation announced that Jennifer would be canceling her concert tour, amidst what sources have described as strain in her marriage to Ben.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after an earlier split in 2004, tied the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration with family and friends in Savannah, Georgia, the following month.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled about the state of their relationship, fueled by the fact that they hadn't been seen together for over a month.

© Getty Images Jennifer has been attending many red carpet events alone of late

Reports suggested that the couple was living separately, with Ben residing in a rental home. Despite these rumors, both Ben and Jennifer have been focusing on their families and work. They have been celebrating significant milestones, such as graduations in their children's lives.

Jennifer, the star of Marry Me, shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben is a devoted father to his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The blended family dynamic is certainly a central focus for both stars, who have been seen making concerted efforts to prioritize their kids.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben has been spending more time with his ex wife Jennifer Garner

As the couple navigates through these challenging times, fans are hopeful for a positive outcome.

Jennifer's radiant presence and Ben's steadfast support reflect their commitment to each other and their families.

Their recent sighting at Ben's office might be a sign of them working through their issues and finding common ground.