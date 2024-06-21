Ben Affleck observes vastly different reactions to him and Jennifer Lopez as he talks relationship in most revealing interview yet

Ben Affleck got candid about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in his most revealing interview yet. He appeared on the season 4 premiere of comedian Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart, where he opened up about his public perception.

The actor revealed a major difference between himself and his wife - particularly in terms of their public perception. While the actor is "a little bit shy" in front of the camera, Jennifer is less phased by superstardom.

© MEGA Ben Affleck opens up about the public persona of him and his wife

"We went somewhere with [Jennifer]. I can't remember because she's so famous, and - people love her. And she really represents something important to people," he said, adding: "[To me], people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AHHHH! J-LO!'"

He called it: "amazing", but went on to explain that he actually doesn't like the attention that comes with fame, which is why he may not always look so happy in pictures.

© Amy Sussman Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

"This is why people see me [and] they're like, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because somebody has their camera and is sticking in my face", he explained. He is particularly protective of his children when it comes to paparazzi.

He continued that the public reaction to JLo's superstar persona had led to them getting mobbed on their way to a play in Times Square.

"We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the [expletive] was like [expletive] bananas,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Oh my God'", he said as he described a woman taking photos of them and drawing attention to them.

"Then I'm moving. We got, like, our five kids, me and Jen, and it feels like hundreds of people and now screaming," he continued.

Kevin Hart chimed in that "in that moment, you got to be oblivious to act like it's all okay", which Ben agreed with - adding this is why he always looks unhappy in public.

Ben is the father of three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He is also the stepfather to JLo's kids Emme and Max.