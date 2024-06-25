Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse inside solo trip to Paris amid Ben Affleck split reports

Jennifer Lopez appears to be keeping her mind distracted as the rumours surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck intensify.

The 54-year-old singer, who recently cancelled her world tour, This Is Me… Now, has travelled to Paris where she attended Dior's Fall 2024 couture show.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jennifer Lopez has headed to Paris this week

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, the mum-of-two shared a series of snapshots from her short sojourn. "Petit voyage à Paris," she wrote in the caption.

For the fashion event, J-Lo rocked a long camel trench-style dress which was sleeveless and had asymmetrical detailing. The top half swirled around her body towards one side, creating a dramatic square neckline. She teamed the look with leather gloves and a coordinating small tote.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared pictures from her trip to Paris

The trip comes shortly after Jennifer's trip to Italy without husband Ben. She was joined by a group of her friends, and was pictured relaxing in a white swimsuit on a speedboat heading out to sea.

Over the past few weeks, Jennifer and Ben - who married in 2022 - have been faced with rumours of a split as their $60 million home has been put on the market.

© Instagram The singer has been attending the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Recently, Ben opened up about his relationship with his wife in an in-depth interview on the season 4 premiere of comedian Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart.

The Oscar-winning discussed the stark contrast between their public personas, revealing that while he is "a little bit shy" in front of the camera while Jennifer embraces her superstardom with ease.

"We went somewhere with [Jennifer]. I can't remember because she's so famous, and - people love her. And she really represents something important to people," Ben shared. "For me, people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AHHHH! J-LO!'"

He described the phenomenon as "amazing" but admitted that he doesn't enjoy the constant attention that comes with fame. This aversion often leads to him appearing unhappy in photographs.

"This is why people see me [and] they're like, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because somebody has their camera and is sticking it in my face," he explained, emphasizing his protective nature, especially towards his children.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything Jennifer Lopez's exes have said about her

Jennifer and Ben don't share any children together, but have made a conscious effort to bring their own families into their blended household.

The singer is a proud mother of twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.