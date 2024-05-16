Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not been photographed together for over six weeks

In the whirlwind world of celebrity romances, few couples capture the public imagination like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

However, recent weeks have seen a noticeable absence of the pair together, sparking rumors of tension.

The glamorous duo has not been seen publicly for 47 days, with their last appearance together on March 30 in New York City, where they were spotted hand in hand.

Jennifer has been busy in New York, promoting her forthcoming Netflix movie Atlas and engaging in preparations for the 2024 Met Gala.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held hands as they headed to Sadelle's for lunch back in March

Notably, she attended the Met Gala, where she served as co-chair, without Ben by her side. She has also been involved in filming for the adaptation of Kiss of the Spiderwoman.

Meanwhile, Ben has been occupied on the west coast, working on the sequel to his hit film, The Accountant.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Adding to the intrigue, he attended the May 5 Roast of Tom Brady without Jennifer, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

This iconic couple, whose love story captivated fans in the early 2000s, found their way back to each other in 2021, rekindling a romance that had famously fizzled two decades earlier.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez is seen in Times Square early May

Their whirlwind reconnection led them to elope in Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a lavish celebration at Ben’s sprawling estate outside Savannah, attended by close friends and family, including Matt Damon and Kevin Smith, as well as their blended family of five children.

Jennifer has openly shared their journey in interviews and the 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Bennifer make a dramatic entrance to the Golden Globes

At a Los Angeles screening in February, she candidly spoke about the challenges of opening up her personal life to the public, describing Ben as a "reluctant participant" in the documentary process.

During a revealing moment, she recounted a conversation with Ben, highlighting his discomfort with the public scrutiny: "Is this weird?" she had asked, to which he replied, "Yes." Jennifer’s response underscored her commitment to authenticity, telling him, "You're crazy," and acknowledging her own willingness to embrace vulnerability.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck has been busy filming away from home

“I just said to him during one of the parts of the movie, I was like, 'Is this weird?' He's like, 'Yes.' I said, 'You're crazy.' I told him he was crazy, not me. But I know that I'm a crazy one. I get that part," she shared at the event.

"But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you're playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it's like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do."