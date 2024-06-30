Jamie Oliver causes a stir with unseen photos from lavish Las Vegas vow renewal

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are currently on cloud nine after renewing their wedding vows in Las Vegas.

The couple, who originally tied the knot back in 2000, said "I do" for a third time on their milestone 24th wedding anniversary.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver recreated their wedding day in Las Vegas

Jetting across the pond, Jamie and Jools visited Graceland Wedding Chapel where their service was conducted by an Elvis Presley impersonator. At the time, Jamie told his Instagram followers: "Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years!!! Love you – Las vegas baby!! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun, Jamie xxx."

The celebrity chef has since shared a string of previously unseen snapshots from their lavish celebrations.

© Instagram The duo posed for a selfie in a vintage white Mustang

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jamie, 49, uploaded a string of romantic pictures, including several photos from their time exploring Las Vegas, and a wholesome snapshot of the pair posing for a car selfie on the day of their wedding vow renewal.

Elsewhere, the dad-of-five shared a never-before-seen image of the loved-up couple leaning against a glossy vintage Mustang, and a sweet selfie which showed a beaming Jamie posing with Jools in front of the iconic Las Vegas welcome sign.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Gushing over their milestone moment, one follower remarked: "Still looking so happy together after all these years just so perfect," while a second noted: "Wishing you both many more years of happiness," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful couple inside and out."

© Instagram Jamie and Jools were all smiles as they posed for snapshots

On their big day, Jools, 49, eschewed typical bridal attire in favour of skinny blue jeans, a white lace top and suede cowboy boots. She accessorised with a bridal-inspired pearl hair clip and added a slick of red lipstick for a touch of glamour.

Jamie, meanwhile, looked dapper in a charcoal grey suit, a crisp white shirt, sunglasses and a red rose boutonniere.

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

The duo, who are proud parents to children Poppy, Daisy, Buddy, Petal and River, originally exchanged vows back in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for just over eight years.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jamie Oliver's family life

Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents house nearby. Sharing a glimpse inside their nuptials Jamie previously wrote on social media: "My wedding day was one of the best days of my life, we kept it private and surrounded ourselves by loving friends and family and what a joy it was…

"Jools thanks for being the best friend, a wonderful wife and truly amazing mother to our Oliver clan."

Meanwhile, in April last year, the happy couple opted to renew their wedding vows for the first time in the Maldives. The occasion was a family affair with all of their five children in attendance.