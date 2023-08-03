Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look so loved-up following incredible family moment

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have a lot of reasons to celebrate at the moment, still basking in the romance of their vow renewal and the news that their eldest daughter Poppy has graduated from her studies.

And Poppy made sure to capture a beautiful moment shared between her parents as the lovebirds cuddled up together. Jools reshared a post from her daughter, which saw the model with her arms around her celebrity chef husband as they dined in a bespoken wooden room with picturesque blue coffee cups filled to the brim. Poppy posted the loving moment and added a love heart emoji around it.

The room that Jamie and Jools sat in resembled a fairytale with little coathooks, wooden beams running across the ceiling, and even two toy trains sitting on a nearby shelf.

Poppy has returned to the family home for the summer break after she finished her studies, and her mum was proud as anything as her young girl marked the major milestone.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools were the perfect couple

"What a wonderful, happy extremely emotional day celebrating Poppys graduation" the mum-of-five wrote. "We have never felt so proud." Reflecting on Poppy's fighting spirit during her school days, Jools recalled: "At the age of 4 you came home from school without your first reading book as they felt that you were not ready though many of your classmates were.

"You were so upset, so I brought you the same books and we read them together every night at bedtime and you came on in leaps and bounds! It was wonderful to watch. That's my earliest memory of your complete obsession with books, reading and writing and thankfully it has never stopped!"

© instagram Jools had a special tribute for her daughter

Jools, 48, praised all the students who worked hard during the pandemic. Some students in the UK may not receive their grades this summer due to the ongoing marking boycott by university staff. "Thinking of all the students who have been unable to receive their degrees, not have their work marked and their grades delayed," added Jools. "With Poppy's year being the 'Covid freshers' they really deserve better that being the understatement!!!

"So much sweat and tears literally went into Pop finishing her dissertation and final exams. Hours and hours spent in the library most days till midnight!

© Instagram Jamie and Jools recently renewed their wedding vows

"They all deserve to be acknowledged and they deserve to get their degree and celebrate their graduation. Hoping this happens very soon [heart emoji]."

The emotional post was flooded with comments, with Tana Ramsay writing: "Congratulations Poppy! What an exciting future you have, all that hard work has paid off x." Another follower said: "Totally agree thank you for highlighting this .. they deserve so much better xx Congratulations to Poppy xxx." A third post read: "Fantastic words! Well done. These poor kids, it makes me sooooo mad."