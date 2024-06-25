Jamie Oliver's wife Jools looks unreal in skinny jeans for unexpected wedding photos

On Tuesday evening, Jamie Oliver surprised his 10 million Instagram fans with a series of snaps of himself and his wonderful wife and mother of his five children, Jools, renewing their wedding vows in the one and only Las Vegas!

The pair looked blissfully happy in the carousel of intimate snaps from the ceremony, which was conducted in typical Vegas style, with an Elvis impersonator as the vicar. So fun!

Jools, 49, looked as gorgeous as ever, with sun-kissed skin and blush pink lips, but she also ditched the typical bridal attire and donned a pair of slim-fit, skinny blue jeans, a white lace top and a pair of terracotta boots.

Jamie, fondly known as the 'Naked Chef' to many, looked as suave as ever in a grey suit and white shirt, and even wore his hair in a quiff and added comedy specs into the mix. He captioned his Instagram snaps: "Happy 24 th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!! Love you - Las Vegas baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx

We loved seeing the happy ceremony and also nestled in the album were some pictures from their original big day over two decades ago.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married for 24 years!

Jamie and Jools originally tied the knot in June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for just over eight years. Photos of the pair at the traditional church after their ceremony showed them walking beneath a beautiful arch made from blue, purple and ivory flowers adorning the entrance. Their reception was held in a marquee at Jamie's parents house nearby.

© William Conran - PA Images Jamie and Jools after their wedding ceremony at All Saints Church, Rickling, in Essex in 2000

The couple's wedding outfits are widely seen as iconic and very of the 00s era. Jools opted for a strapless, off-the-shoulder number by Neil Cunningham, and added a pair of Jimmy Choo court shoes. Jamie, meanwhile, was his wife's 'something blue' in a pale blue Paul Smith suit and snake-skin brogues.