Jon Bon Jovi crashes daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown and son Jake Bongiovi's honeymoon in Sardinia

The idyllic island of Sardinia was the picturesque backdrop for a heartwarming family gathering as Jon Bon Jovi appeared to crash his son Jake Bongiovi and daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown’s honeymoon.

The rock legend, 62, was spotted accompanied by his wife Dorothea Hurley, embraced the Mediterranean sunshine, celebrating this joyous occasion with the young couple.

The intimate getaway comes after the revelation last month that Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, secretly wed in a small, private ceremony.

However, the couple plans to host a more elaborate celebration in the United States later this year to share their happiness with a broader circle of family and friends.

Jon was the epitome of relaxed elegance, lounging in black swim trunks and sporting a black cap and brown sunglasses.

Beside him, Dorothea, his cherished wife since 1989, enjoyed the serene setting, shading herself under an umbrella.

Millie exuded effortless style in a light blue one-piece swimsuit, featuring a fashionable cutout on the front.

Her brunette hair, parted in the middle, cascaded naturally past her shoulders. Adding a touch of casual chic, she donned an oversized yellow button-up shirt, left unbuttoned, and accessorized with white-rimmed sunglasses and delicate earrings.

Jake opted for a laid-back look, perfect for the warm climate, with a white polo shirt, matching white shorts, and black sandals.

The group relished their time together, enjoying a meal after basking in the summer sun. Their secret wedding in May was a closely held affair, reflecting Millie and Jake's desire for privacy.

The couple, who started dating in 2021, announced their engagement in April 2022 with a touching black-and-white photo on social media. Millie, in her post, shared a heartfelt lyric from Taylor Swift's Love": "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

In an interview with WWD, Millie discussed her preference for a low-key wedding. "I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest," she explained.

Jon Bon Jovi, during an appearance on BBC's The One Show, confirmed the nuptials and expressed his admiration for Millie. "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," he said.

"Millie's wise beyond her years, wiser than I was at her age. She and Jake are figuring things out together. You talk to them and they say, 'We're developing these ideas for films together,' and I'm taken aback."

Reflecting on the joy of welcoming Millie into their family, Jon also spoke to The Sun about the exciting prospect of future grandchildren.

"My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage! How crazy is that? It's a very exciting time," he remarked. "My other son, Jesse, just got married, so we're welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family. To think that they're carrying on my father's name, my grandfather's and my great-grandfather's...wow!"

Jon continued, "Suddenly, your kids are married and then they're telling you about the prospect of grandbabies...woah. There's no chapter in my book that went this far."

Earlier this month, Millie shared the joyful news of her marriage to Jake with her followers on Instagram.

During a fun trip to Universal Orlando Resort, the Damsel actress posted a series of playful photos, including one where she wore denim shorts emblazoned with "Wifey" on the back and a white cap reading "Wife Of The Party" in pink lettering. She also gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling diamond ring, symbolizing their love and commitment.