Jon Bon Jovi's son Jesse Bongiovi weds Jesse Light in Las Vegas

The Bongiovi family is buzzing with wedding bells, as not one, but three of Bon Jovi’s children are set to walk down the aisle.

Jesse Bongiovi, the eldest son of rock legend Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, has recently obtained a marriage license with his fiancée, TV producer Jessie Light, in the sparkling city of Las Vegas, as reported by TMZ.

Jesse, 29, and Light, 30, have been a picture of celebration recently, enjoying their bachelor and bachelorette parties in style.

Light was seen donning a daring wedding dress, dancing on a table in a bar, hinting at the festive spirit surrounding their upcoming nuptials.

© Instagram Jessie Light, fiancee of Jon Bon Jovi's son Jessie in wedding attire

Jesse proposed to Light at his East Hampton home after four years of dating, in a romantic setup that included Bon Jovi himself and many close friends and family members.

Light, the daughter of CAA head of music Rob Light and Miley Cyrus’ best friend, has been making waves in her own right.

© Instagram Jessie Light and Jon Bon Jovi's son Jessie got engaged at his East Hampton's home

An executive producer on Amazon Video's new reality series Forever Summer: Hamptons, Light's career trajectory has been nothing short of impressive.

A graduate of New York University, she launched her own production company, JBL Productions, in her early 20s, hosting events for high-profile clients, including Miley.

© Instagram Jessie shows off her impressive engagement ring

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi’s daughter Stephanie, 31, is also gearing up to marry her partner, adding to the family’s joyous occasions.

And not to be left out, son Jake, 22, recently engaged to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20, is also in the throes of wedding planning.

The young couple, who got engaged in April 2023 following two years of dating, has been actively involved in crafting their special day.

Millie spoke about the preparations during an appearance on Today, sharing with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that planning had been "not stressful at all." She praised Jake for being "very involved," which has made the process enjoyable and collaborative. "I have never felt alone in it, which I think is nice," Millie expressed.

© Instagram Jessie Light dancing on tables after her Las Vegas ceremony

When Hoda inquired whether Jon Bon Jovi would perform at the wedding, Millie chuckled, noting the immense pressure that would entail. "I feel like that's like asking me to do a full-on play for everyone... I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop," she said, suggesting instead that "He can just be the father of the groom!" Jenna quipped in agreement, highlighting the lighter side of family expectations.

Amidst these personal milestones, Bon Jovi reflected on his own marital journey with Dorothea, whom he first met in high school in 1980. Speaking to The Independent, he credited their enduring relationship to a "mutual admiration society" and growing up together.

Despite admitting he has not always "been a saint," Bon Jovi values the honesty and commitment that have fortified their union. "It's about never lying about having been a saint, but not being foolish enough to [mess] up the home life, either," he shared.