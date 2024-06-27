James Van Der Beek shares head-turning photo with 6 children as he admits he's 'still processing' recent journey

James Van Der Beek just had the experience of a lifetime with his family of eight.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 47, along with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids, recently enjoyed a "magical" vacation in Egypt that left him at a loss for words.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 after meeting the year prior during a trip to Israel, share kids Olivia, 13, Joshua, 12, Annabel Leah, ten, Emilia, eight, Gwendolyn, six, and Jeremiah, two.

Following the family's extra special trip, James took to Instagram to share photos from the getaway, and reflect on its impact.

He first shared a photo of the family, including his mother-in-law — who fans mistook for his wife's sister — and the six kids sitting around a camel with the famous pyramids behind them.

More photos followed of him resting on the sand taking in the pyramids at sunset, the kids playing around, and exploring more historical ruins and Egyptian edifices.

James then mused: "#Egypt… With all my vocabulary, 'Wow' is what fell out of my mouth most of the time," adding: "We were gifted a magical experience, one I'm still processing — and might be for the rest of my life."

He continued: "The kids were rock stars, my friends became brothers, and despite all the travel and time zone crossing and early-morning alarms, I feel recharged."

© Instagram James commended his kids for being such great sports throughout the trip

Further reflecting on the life-changing visit, he noted: "I'd anticipated a metaphysical element to the trip, but I was caught off-guard at just how deeply I felt the spiritual resonance of all these temples."

© Instagram All six are the actor's true mini-mes

"I mean, they are 'temples,' after all (duh), but whatever assumptions I had about these otherworldly structures being 'antiquities' faded as soon as I stepped into them," he explained.

© Instagram James and Kimberly have been married for 14 years

James lastly shared: "These were holy places, built to connect to the divine as best they understood it at the time. I left with reverence and awe — my eyes, heart, and soul expanded," and emphasized: "Deepest thanks to everyone who made it possible."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and equally marvel over the stunning photos, with one writing: "The way you've chosen to live your life is so beyond. Thank you for sharing with us," as others followed suit with: "Wow is right!!!!!" and: "I LOVE this so much for you ALL!!!!!" as well as: "Amazing photos & memories that will last a lifetime."