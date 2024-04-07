Lauren Sánchez shares loved up pic with Jeff Bezos from family vacation with their rarely-seen kids

Lauren Sánchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos are enjoying spring break, and cherry blossom season, in the best place possible: Japan!

The couple, who got engaged last year, are coming off of a dreamy vacation to Japan, and it appears their kids tagged along.

As Lauren wrapped up the special family vacation, she took to Instagram to share a round of photos from the getaway, and reflected on how magical of a vacation it was.

She first shared a pic of Japan's stunning cherry blossoms, also known as sakura, followed by one of her drawing a tree, plus one of some of the kids meditating with her, sitting on a traditional Japanese tatami.

Other snaps included one of Jeff crossing a stream, Lauren at the gym with her son, the kids walking down the streets of Japan with their hands around each other, as well as a sweet shot in which she's planting a kiss on her fiancé's cheek.

"Japan, you've stolen our hearts," Lauren declared in her caption, before detailing some of her favorite parts of the trip.

"Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever," she wrote, and noted: "It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from."

"Thank you, Japan, for the memories, the most beautiful sunrises, and those inside jokes that'll stick with us forever."

She concluded: "We're already dreaming of coming back," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about all the stunning photos.

"This makes me so so happy! It's SO lovely!" singer Jewel wrote, as others followed suit with: "What a dream vacation with the kids!!" and: "What memories for all of you!" as well as: "Such great food, jealous," plus another one of her followers added: "Love these shots, queen! Such a beautiful family. God bless y'all."

The former entertainment news anchor shares her eldest son Nikko, 22, with former NFL tight end Tony González, as well as Ella, 16, plus her older brother Evan, 17, with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, her husband from 2005 to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder shares four kids with ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, three sons and a daughter, though only their oldest son's name, Preston, is publicly known. They were married from 1993 to 2019.

