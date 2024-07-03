Tom Cruise's rare photo with all 3 children Isabella, Connor and Suri as star turns 62

As Tom Cruise turns 62, a rare and heartwarming photograph of him with his three children has surfaced, capturing a tender family moment that fans seldom get to see.

The image, taken in 2008 at a Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center, shows Tom alongside his then-wife Katie Holmes, their daughter Suri, and his older children, Isabella and Connor.

In the photo, Tom cradles a young Suri, who was just a toddler at the time. Katie stands close by, looking on with a mix of calm and contemplation.

Tom Cruise's three children

Isabella and Connor, Tom's children from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman, are also present, blending seamlessly into this moment of familial unity. The occasion, a soccer match, underscores Tom's love for the sport, a passion he has often shared with his children.

Though Tom is famously private about his personal life, especially when it comes to his children, this image speaks volumes about his dedication to fatherhood.

Despite his high-octane lifestyle and the demands of a stellar career, moments like these reveal a softer, more personal side of the action star.

In his own words, Tom has always expressed a deep commitment to his kids. “My whole life I always wanted to be a father,” he told Vanity Fair back in 2006, just months after Suri was born.

“I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them—that I’d never make a promise to my kids that I couldn’t keep.”

Tom’s children, Connor and Isabella, have chosen relatively private lives, away from the glare of Hollywood.

Connor, now 29, has pursued a career as a DJ-cum-chef and is known for his love of deep-sea fishing.

Isabella, 31, has embraced a quieter lifestyle in the UK, focusing on her passion for art. Both have maintained a close bond with their father, despite the physical distance and Tom's demanding schedule.

Suri, who is now 18, has grown up largely out of the public eye since her parents' highly publicized divorce in 2012.

Katie has been raising Suri in New York, where they lead a comparatively low-key life. The close-knit mother-daughter duo are often seen enjoying everyday activities around the city, providing a stark contrast to Tom’s action-packed existence.

The relationship between Tom and his youngest daughter, Suri, has been a subject of much speculation over the years, specially since she recently dropped her father’s surname and now refers by the name of Suri Noelle.

Following the divorce, reports on how much time the father-daughter pair spend together, are varied with some asserting he is estranged from Suri.

However, Tom has always been adamant about his love and commitment to all his children. “Things change and there’s different agreements, like in any divorce, where you work out a schedule,” he explained in court documents. “It’s just a different set of circumstances. It certainly does not mean that I’ve abandoned my daughter.”

Public appearances with his children are few and far between, making them all the more significant when they do occur.

The last notable instance was a surprise sighting at a Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game in December, where Tom was photographed with Connor and Isabella. This marked the first time in over a decade that Tom had been publicly seen with both of his older children at a public event.