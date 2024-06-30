Tom Cruise parties at Glastonbury after estranged daughter Suri ditches dad's famous last name

It's not uncommon to see celebrities at Glastonbury, with the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin amongst the regulars in the VIP area.

On Saturday night, Tom Cruise was spotted in the crowds alongside his Mission Impossible co-star, Simon Pegg. The actor, 61, reunited with the British comedian, 54, to watch Coldplay perform on Glastonbury's legendary Pyramid Stage.

The pair were seen enjoying the music from a private balcony that also played host to Sex Education star, Gillian Anderson.

© Samir Hussein Tom Cruise looks on ahead of Coldplay performing during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Tom kept a relatively low profile at the Somerset festival, going undercover in a relaxed black collared shirt and denim jeans.

© Samir Hussein Tom Cruise (L) reunited with Simon Pegg ahead of Coldplay performing

His appearance comes just one week after the Hollywood icon was seen at Taylor Swift's Eras tour London gig the same day his estranged daughter, Suri, 18, graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Tom Cruise's complicated relationship with his only daughter

Earlier this month, it came to light that Tom's only daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, had stripped herself of her father's A-list last name.

In a programme from her graduation, Suri Cruise went by the name of 'Suri Noelle' which is the first time the budding musician appears to have formally distanced herself from her father's surname.

© TikTok Suri graduated from college this month, dropping her father's last name

Suri celebrated the milestone with her mum Katie by her side, who looked stunning on her daughter's graduation in butter yellow wide-leg trousers and a creamy-hued sweater. Meanwhile, her noticeably absent father was in London partying at the Eras tour.

The relationship strain between the father-daughter duo was reportedly caused by his devotion to the Church of Scientology.

Tom has been an outspoken member of the church since 1986, after reportedly being converted by his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

© Getty Images Tom Cruise shares his only daughter with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes

Speaking in court during a 2013 defamation trial in which Tom sued a media company for claiming he abandoned his child, a lawyer asked if his ex-wife Katie divorced him to distance Suri from the world of Scientology.

Tom revealed, "That was one of the assertions, yes." Tom and his daughter Suri were last snapped together at Disney World in 2012.