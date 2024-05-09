Suri Cruise makes bold move to distance herself from dad Tom Cruise as Katie Holmes shows support

Suri Cruise is officially an adult after turning 18 on April 18 and she's making some big decisions amid her milestone.

The teen recently gave a subtle yet noticeable statement about her identity during a performance of Head Over Heels in New York.

At the time, she was supported by her mom, Katie Holmes and grandparents, Martin and Kathleen, as she took on the role of Philoclea in the stage show.

But a look at the casting sheet reveals Suri is no longer going by her birth name of Suri Cruise.

Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and is listed as Suri Noelle. The rising star's birth certificate named her simply Suri Cruise.

© Backgrid Suri appears to have ditched her last name

However, the 18-year-old has reportedly been estranged from her father since she was a little girl.

Instead, she has been raised by her mom in New York and they've developed an incredibly close mother-daughter bond.

© Getty Suri reportedly hasn't seen her dad since she was small

Speaking to InStyle in 2022, Katie talked about Suri and her strong personality when she said: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

Suri appears to have inherited her parents' talents for performing and made her film debut when she sang the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was 15.

© Getty Images Katie has raised Suri without her father in New York

When asked why she chose Suri for the job, the actress and director sweetly told Yahoo! Entertainment: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Katie then added: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it.

"I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct, in general."

© Getty Images Suri was listed in the casting sheet as Suri Noelle

Suri is not believed to have any sort of relationship with Tom's two other children, Bella and Connor, who he adopted with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, either.

However, the Top Gun actor featured in a rare moment with them at a hockey game recently. The joyful image resurfaced online after being posted by NFL star Derrick Brooks.

© Instagram Tom poses with his other children Bella and Connor

It showed Tom enjoying a night with Bella and Connor who he has maintained a strong bond with over the years.

They were raised in the Church of Scientology, a path also followed by their famous dad.