Tom Cruise's new photo suggests family reunion for 62nd birthday
Tom Cruise spoke to HELLO! about Mission: Impossible© Max Mumby/Indigo

Tom Cruise's new photo suggests long-awaited family reunion days ahead of 62nd birthday

The Mission Impossible actor shares two children with ex Nicole Kidman and a daughter, Suri, with Katie Holmes

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Tom Cruise's big day on July 3 could be a family affair if new photos are anything to go by.  The Top Gun actor was snapped with his son, Connor, in London ahead of the weekend marking a very rare appearance with the 29-year-old. 

Given the fact Connor made the trip across the pond from his home in Florida to see his dad, there's every chance they'll ring in his birthday together.

Not only that, but Tom's other daughter, Bella, resides in England too.

Connor and Bella are close to their dad, despite their long-distance relationship. 

Both children have carved out successful careers for themselves; Connor is a keen sea fisherman and also runs a BBQ meat business and Bella is an artist.

Connor Cruise arrives in London via helicopter© BACKGRID
Connor and Tom reunited in the UK

The siblings were adopted by Tom and their mom, Nicole Kidman, during their marriage. 

Tom is also a dad to Suri, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, however, he's believed to be estranged from the 18-year-old. 

Tom was all smiles for his trip with his son© JPXZ
Tom was all smiles for his trip with his son

She's dropped his last name, and now goes by Suri Noelle. 

Tom hasn't publicly addressed his relationship with his youngest daughter but previously spoke about the joy fatherhood brings him. 

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at United Artists Pictures and MGM premiere of 'Valkyrie' on December 18, 2008 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Bella also lives in the UK

"I'll never forget the moment I became a dad," he told Esquire in 2010, four years after Suri was born and two years before he split with Katie.  "But it's hard to describe — that level of responsibility, the desire to give such joy. 

"The clarity: Nothing is more important than this. I remember that first night, just staring at Bella. I was checking her every second, just looking at her, feeling that immediate bond. I was probably looking at her so much that I was keeping her up."

Katie Holmes (L) and Tom Cruise with daughters Suri Cruise (C) and Isabella Kidman-Cruise (R), with David Beckham's son Cruz Beckham (front 2nd R) and Brooklyn Beckham (back), watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy at the Home Depot Center May 10, 2008 in Carson, California.© Getty Images
Tom is also a dad to Suri

He's maintained a strong fatherly bond with Connor and Bella, who joined the Church of Scientology like their dad. 

Tom is not believed to have contact with Nicole or Katie.

Nicole Kidman with her children Bella and Connor Cruise in 2004© Matthew Simmons
Nicole with Bella and Connor in 2004

Nicole hasn't been pictured publicly with her two oldest children since 2007, but she insists she has a relationship with them. 

"I have to protect those relationships," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is. 

Suri Cruise with her parents Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes© Getty
Tom is believed to be estranged from Suri

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

