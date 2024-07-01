Tom Cruise's new photo suggests long-awaited family reunion days ahead of 62nd birthday

Tom Cruise's big day on July 3 could be a family affair if new photos are anything to go by. The Top Gun actor was snapped with his son, Connor, in London ahead of the weekend marking a very rare appearance with the 29-year-old.

Given the fact Connor made the trip across the pond from his home in Florida to see his dad, there's every chance they'll ring in his birthday together.

Not only that, but Tom's other daughter, Bella, resides in England too.

Connor and Bella are close to their dad, despite their long-distance relationship.

Both children have carved out successful careers for themselves; Connor is a keen sea fisherman and also runs a BBQ meat business and Bella is an artist.

© BACKGRID Connor and Tom reunited in the UK

The siblings were adopted by Tom and their mom, Nicole Kidman, during their marriage.

Tom is also a dad to Suri, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, however, he's believed to be estranged from the 18-year-old.

© JPXZ Tom was all smiles for his trip with his son

She's dropped his last name, and now goes by Suri Noelle.

Tom hasn't publicly addressed his relationship with his youngest daughter but previously spoke about the joy fatherhood brings him.

© Getty Images Bella also lives in the UK

"I'll never forget the moment I became a dad," he told Esquire in 2010, four years after Suri was born and two years before he split with Katie. "But it's hard to describe — that level of responsibility, the desire to give such joy.

"The clarity: Nothing is more important than this. I remember that first night, just staring at Bella. I was checking her every second, just looking at her, feeling that immediate bond. I was probably looking at her so much that I was keeping her up."

© Getty Images Tom is also a dad to Suri

He's maintained a strong fatherly bond with Connor and Bella, who joined the Church of Scientology like their dad.

Tom is not believed to have contact with Nicole or Katie.

© Matthew Simmons Nicole with Bella and Connor in 2004

Nicole hasn't been pictured publicly with her two oldest children since 2007, but she insists she has a relationship with them.

"I have to protect those relationships," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.

© Getty Tom is believed to be estranged from Suri

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them."