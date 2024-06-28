Tom Cruise poses with fans as he is joined by rarely-seen son Connor in London

Keeping it in the family! Tom Cruise's rarely seen son Connor appears to be taking after his father as the 29 year-old was quick to shake hands with the staff when they arrived in London.

The pair arrived at Battersea Power Station's heliport on Friday June 28 with several friends, and they were snapped leaving the helicopter, which Tom appeared to have flown himself. Connor greeted the Heliport staff with a firm handshake, similar to the one Tom is seen giving friends and new people he meets.

As they made their way to waiting cars, Tom was happy to pose for selfies with fans who spotted the A-lister.

© BACKGRID Connor Cruise shakes hands with heliport staff in London

© BACKGRID Tom Cruise takes selfies with fans

Tom and ex-wife Nicole Kidman adopted their son in the mid 1990s and he now lives in Florida, owning the barbecuing business Connor's Meat Shack. Connor is also a scientologist, and it is thought he rarely sees his mother.

© BACKGRID Connor Cruise arrives in London via helicopter

However Nicole has dismissed rumors that her children were estranged from her, explaining: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

© BACKGRID Connor, 29, lives in Florida and runs his own business

Scientology does not demand followers disconnect from those who do not follow the religion. It does state that "a Scientologist can have trouble making spiritual progress in his auditing or training if he is connected to someone who is suppressive or who is antagonistic to Scientology or its tenets".

Tom is also dad to daughter Bella, 31, whose mom is also Nicole, and who lives in Croydon, England, south of London, and 18-year-old Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes. It is thought Tom is estranged from his youngest.

© BACKGRID Tom greets staff at the Heliport in Central London

With Tom jetting around the globe, the family rarely get to see each other but recently a rare picture of Tom, Connor and Bella was posted online by former NFL star Derrick Brooks, which revealed the Top Gun star had enjoyed a night out of hockey with his kids.

"Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise. I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!" Derrick shared in December 2023.

In the snap Tom has his arm wrapped around Derick, while Connor gives a big smile on the other side of the Derick, and Bella poked her head out from the crowd in the middle .