ABC's Deborah Roberts shares 'shattering' news with fans as she's inundated with prayers

Deborah Roberts delivered a heartbreaking update on Tuesday when she shared news of her friend's death.

Alongside a selection of photos with former WESH 2 News reporter Beth Powers, Deborah penned an emotional tribute detailing their friendship and her loss.

She began: "If you’re fortunate in life, you connect with someone who becomes a lifelong friend. A confidant. A champion. A listener. A kind soul. An unending source of goodness.

"Beth Powers Lamm has been that and so much more for 3 decades."

Deborah recalled how they "met in Orlando as reporters at competing stations," but instead of the competition driving them apart, she said it "gave way to a deep bond."

"Our evening assignments, soon followed by shared glasses of wine;red for her;white for me. The years ushered in roaring bouts of laughter, weekend spa visits, political debates, beautiful weddings, and a cherished, unwavering friendship."

When they both became mothers, Deborah said their friendship shifted, but never disappeared. "Children, careers and life stole much of our time. Yet, Beth and I never missed a beat during a precious phone call, even after an embarrassing amount of time had gone by," she remembered.

© Getty Images Deborah and Al will miss Beth dearly

"Once, we even found ourselves, serendipitously, in Paris at the same time and hopped on a train to Giverny for lunch and a tour of Monet’s home."

Deborah described Beth's personality in her tribute when she wrote: "Beth was innately curious, passionate and intrepid," and as for motherhood? "She cherished her two grown children and grandchildren but yearned to keep discovering and learning," Deborah added, before concluding: "Her light, ever so bright, has now gone out. It’s a shattering loss for those of us who loved her.

© Instagram Beth was passionate about her family, as Deborah is

"The world has lost a beautiful soul. But heaven just gained one. Rest in peace Beth. Sending love and prayers of comfort to Jim, Helen and Danny."

Fans rushed to send prayers and kind words following the news of Beth's death.

© @debsrobertabc Deborah and Beth had been friends since the early years of her marriage to Al

Her obituary revealed Beth was 63 when she died from "a short and heroic battle with cancer," and that she passed away in the arms of her beloved husband, Jim, in their home.

She leaves behind her mom, Patricia, sister, Cyndi, brother, Christopher, her husband, their two children, Helen and Daniel, and four grandkids under the age of four.

"Beth, known affectionately as 'Bee-Bee,' loved nothing more than to spend precious time with her grandchildren reading, cooking and cuddling," the obituary added. She was laid to rest on July 2.