Al Roker and Deborah Roberts suffer 'quite a scare' at home with family pet, fans send support

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are counting their blessings this weekend after a sudden health scare.

Over the weekend, the longtime couple's beloved dog Pepper unexpectedly collapsed, and was rushed to the animal hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

And though it remains unclear just what the prognosis is after little Pepper's abrupt medical emergency, the 20/20 anchor's fans were relieved to know she is recovering well after her latest update.

Deborah took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the difficult but positive health update on Pepper, first posting a photo in which she was smiling ear-to-ear with the pup, who had a cone around her neck, resting on her lap.

She then wrote in her caption: "Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it today. Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare."

"After collapsing, inexplicably, she has survived an emergency surgery to treat an internal bleed, sparked by tumors," she explained, before ensuring fans: "Our strong girl is recovering."

She added: "And now we wait for a prognosis," before ultimately maintaining: "We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now," along with the hashtags for "grateful" and "heart."

Deborah also shared another photo of Al at the hospital with Pepper, with an IV in her little leg, on his lap, as well as another one of herself cuddling her on the floor.

Following the scary though hopeful news, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to lend their support, with one writing: "This must have been so frightening. Sending you all healing energy," as others followed suit with: "Wow. Sending all positive vibes to you and your whole family, especially to Pepper!" and: "Prayers and hugs for Pepper!" as well as: "Sending all the love! Praying for Pepper's recovery! She is a cutie pie!"

Al and Deborah, who met in 1990 when they were both working for NBC and tied the knot in 1995, are based in New York City – with Al still working for NBC's the Today Show while Deborah is with ABC – however they spend much of their time in their home upstate.

They are doting parents to two kids, Leila, 25, who lives in Paris, and Nick, 21, who is in college, as well as to Courtney, 37, Al's daughter from his previous marriage to Alice Bell, who he was married to from 1984 to 1994.

