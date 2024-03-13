Brooke Shields, Al Roker, Deborah Roberts step out in style to support Ewan McGregor, Amor Towles for A Gentleman in Moscow premiere – best photos

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead stepped out for the premiere of the Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman in Moscow, and adaptation of the 2016 best-selling novel of the same name by Amor Towles.

The acting couple star as the leads in the Russia-set period drama, and they were joined by many of their famous friends and family members at the premiere, which HELLO! attended.

Here are some of the best photos from the star-studded New York City event, which ended up becoming a date night for multiple other couples…

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead © Getty Images Ewan plays the leading role of Count Alexander Rostov, while his wife Mary Elizabeth stars alongside him once again in the role of Anna Urbanova. Two of Ewan's daughters, Clara and Jamyan, were also in attendance to support their father and stepmom. MORE: Ewan McGregor's famous daughter made appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi – did you spot her?

Amor and Margaret Towles © Getty Images Author Amor Towles, who has also written the best-sellers Rules of Civility and The Lincoln Highway, was also in attendance with his wife Margaret "Maggie" Towles. The couple were friends with a majority of the other attendees, who all sang praises of the author to HELLO!. An official summary of the series reads: "Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov spends decades banished to an attic hotel room after the Russian Revolution, after being sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal."

Brooke Shields © Getty Images Brooke Shields, a close friend of Margaret Towles, was also one of the stars at the premiere, dressed in a blazer with a white button down and a maxi skirt to match, styling her auburn tresses into loose curls while cheering on her friends. SEE: Brooke Shields' two striking daughters steal the limelight in rare family photo – and they're so tall

Willie Geist © Getty Images Al's co-anchor on Today, Willie Geist was also in attendance, having spoken with Ewan and Amor on his morning talk show Morning Joe about the upcoming series as well. Inside the event, a lavish party was held to celebrate the series' premiere, and the pilot episode was met with a long round of applause. A Gentleman in Moscow premieres on March 29 on Paramount+. MORE: Willie Geist spills the beans on how much The Morning Show mirrors the drama on Today

