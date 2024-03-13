Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Brooke Shields, Al Roker, Deborah Roberts step out in style to support Ewan McGregor, Amor Towles for A Gentleman in Moscow premiere – best photos
Brooke Shields, Al Roker, Deborah Roberts step out in style to support Ewan McGregor, Amor Towles for A Gentleman in Moscow premiere – best photos

HELLO! attended the premiere for the TV series based on Amor Towles' novel

2 minutes ago
Al Roker, Deborah Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Brooke Shields at the premiere of "A Gentleman in Moscow" in New York City on March 12
HELLO!
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
Beatriz Colon - New York
Online News WriterNew York
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead stepped out for the premiere of the Paramount+ TV series A Gentleman in Moscow, and adaptation of the 2016 best-selling novel of the same name by Amor Towles.

The acting couple star as the leads in the Russia-set period drama, and they were joined by many of their famous friends and family members at the premiere, which HELLO! attended.

Here are some of the best photos from the star-studded New York City event, which ended up becoming a date night for multiple other couples…

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the party for the premiere of "A Gentleman In Moscow" held at The Plaza on March 12, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Ewan plays the leading role of Count Alexander Rostov, while his wife Mary Elizabeth stars alongside him once again in the role of Anna Urbanova.

Two of Ewan's daughters, Clara and Jamyan, were also in attendance to support their father and stepmom.

Amor and Margaret Towles

Amor Towles, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margaret Towles and Ewan McGregor attend "A Gentleman in Moscow" premiere event in NYC at Museum of Modern Art on March 12, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Author Amor Towles, who has also written the best-sellers Rules of Civility and The Lincoln Highway, was also in attendance with his wife Margaret "Maggie" Towles. The couple were friends with a majority of the other attendees, who all sang praises of the author to HELLO!.

An official summary of the series reads: "Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov spends decades banished to an attic hotel room after the Russian Revolution, after being sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal."

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts

Amor Towles, Al Roker, Margaret Towles and Deborah Roberts attend "A Gentleman in Moscow" premiere event in NYC at Museum of Modern Art on March 12, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts made a date night out of the premiere as well, with ABC's 20/20 host Deborah in particular looking sharp in a ruffled green  shirt with black leather pants.

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields and Maggie Towles at the premiere of "A Gentleman In Moscow" held at MoMA on March 12, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Brooke Shields, a close friend of Margaret Towles, was also one of the stars at the premiere, dressed in a blazer with a white button down and a maxi skirt to match, styling her auburn tresses into loose curls while cheering on her friends.

Willie Geist

Willie Geist at the premiere of "A Gentleman In Moscow" held at MoMA on March 12, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Al's co-anchor on Today, Willie Geist was also in attendance, having spoken with Ewan and Amor on his morning talk show Morning Joe about the upcoming series as well.

Inside the event, a lavish party was held to celebrate the series' premiere, and the pilot episode was met with a long round of applause. A Gentleman in Moscow premieres on March 29 on Paramount+.

