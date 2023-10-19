Deborah Roberts leads star-studded date night – Mariska Hargitay, George Stephanopoulos, Michael J. Fox join in incredible photos

It was a star-studded date night for the ages in New York City on Wednesday, October 18, as many of the city's elite came together for the 2023 Good+Foundation "A Very Good+ Night of Comedy" Benefit at Carnegie Hall.

Several comedians were in attendance and took to the stage with many varied performances to raise funds for Good+Foundation's "works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family."

One of the many A-listers in attendance was journalist and ABC's new 20/20 host Deborah Roberts, who wore a beautiful black and pink floral pantsuit.

She was flanked by her husband and another beloved TV personality, the Today Show's longtime weatherman Al Roker, who was dressed in a smart pinstripe suit with a lavender tie.

"Sometimes it feels good to laugh for a bit even when times are tense," she wrote alongside pictures shared on social media. "It was a much needed night of fun while supporting the good work being done by @goodplusfdn to help support troubled families."

Joining them were Deborah's ABC colleague and close friend George Stephanopoulos, although the Good Morning America anchor was there to support his wife Ali Wentworth, who was one of the headline comedians at the benefit.

Ali's two closest friends in the celebrity world were also there, those being Will & Grace star Debra Messing and Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, who brought along her husband Peter Hermann.

"During dark times laughter can be medicinal," Ali penned on Instagram. "@goodplusfdn raised money last night to scaffold low-income families and dismantle multi-generational poverty. Friends and family came together. And the best of the best comedians gave us a much needed escape."

Another pair of A-listers to join, close friends of Ali and George's, was the duo of Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan, with the former in a simple tee with a blazer and pants while Tracy wore an elaborately patterned flared pantsuit.

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica were also in attendance, with Jerry taking to the stage later alongside other comedians like Kevin Hart, Ronny Chieng, Jim Gaffigan, and special guest, DJ and producer D-Nice. Jessica led the benefit as the founder of Good+Foundation. Sarah Jessica Parker and Gayle King were also present.

Another one of the highlighted performers was Amy Schumer, stunning in a spectacular white dress with capped sleeves, who made a date night out of it with her husband Chris Fischer.

Amy wrote online: "Carnegie Hall was amazing last night. @jessseinfeld has raised over 100 million dollars over 20 years for families in need with her @goodplusfdn it was so nice to be with my best friends and comedians."

