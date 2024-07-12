Michael Douglas makes heartbreaking confession about fears for Joe Biden

Michael Douglas made a heartbreaking confession about his fears for President Biden's election chances after the disastrous first presidential debate took place just over two weeks ago.

"It's so painful for so many people who really admire him and see what an incredible three and a half years he's had as president," he told Page Six. "But I think the tide is turning."

His comments come after President Biden referred to Kamala Harris as 'vice president Trump' during a press conference held on Thursday.



The Fatal Attraction star attended the premiere of the documentary America's Burning-- which he co-produced and narrated—at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday.

The documentary explores the growing economic divide within America and how it is threatening democracy; according to Deadline, the film follows "the US economy's journey over time as the country has been a massive wealth-creating machine, but only half of the country has access to the markets."

"The middle class is shrinking, and the American Dream's promise of social mobility for all who work hard is dying. However, America has an impressive history of resilience, and the film shows why our best days could still lie ahead," the publication wrote.

Michael spoke to Access Hollywood about his decision to work on the documentary, explaining, "It's an issue that's been kind of really bothering me for a number of years, even before these last two elections."

© Kristina Bumphrey Michael attends the premiere of his new documentary 'America's Burning'

"So, when David Smick, who wrote this and directed it, brought it to me to do the voice-over, I was sort of relieved. It was a real sense of finally saying, 'Ok, wow.'"

The long-time Democrat supporter appeared on The View to discuss the film, confessing that Biden's age is his crucial concern in the upcoming election. "I adore the guy, you know, 50 years of public service, and this just happens to be one of the elections that's so crucial," he told the panel.

"I don't worry necessarily today or tomorrow but a year down the line...I worry. I am concerned."

© Kristina Bumphrey Michael's children, Dylan and Carys, joined him at the premiere

The 79-year-old is just one of many voices who are concerned about Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump due to his ailing health. During the debate, the president looked visibly exhausted and seemed to stray off-topic; at one point during the event, Biden and Trump bickered over who was the better golfer longer than they discussed childcare reforms.

Speaking with Page Six at the premiere, Michael urged the Democrats to "get their act together" after Biden's "heartbreaking" election campaign performance. "Either we have to support him and continue or not," he said of the current president.

© CBS Photo Archive The long time Democrat supporter turns 80 this year

He spoke about why the documentary came at a crucial time in US politics, arguing that "there's a lot of people that are just not happy" because they "don't have the financing".

"[Now] you have the list of billionaires and…a list of people [worth] $100 billion. So, something is out of whack," he said.

© Getty Images Michael is married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54

"I think it really has to do with the amount of money that's gotten involved in politics. Hopefully, everybody says, 'Well, you're fighting windmills.' I don't know. I think we've got to start somewhere.

Michael was joined at the premiere by his kids, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 21, who he shares with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54.