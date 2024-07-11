Michael Douglas is a proud dad with son Dylan and daughter Carys by his side in glamorous outing

Michael Douglas graced the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday evening, attending the premiere of America's Burning with two of his three children.

The 79-year-old actor was accompanied by his son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21, whom he shares with his wife, the stunning Catherine Zeta-Jones.

For the glamorous occasion, Michael opted for a sophisticated look, donning a navy blue blazer over a light blue button-up shirt.

Michael Douglas opens up about his appearance change

He paired this with belted dark gray slacks and classic black shoes. The iconic actor, known for his roles in films like Basic Instinct, looked dapper and was clean-shaven, his white-gray hair neatly trimmed.

Dylan and Carys complemented each other in coordinated beige and white ensembles. Dylan sported a subtly striped blazer with matching pants and a crisp white button-up shirt. His dark hair fell stylishly to his ears, and he looked effortlessly handsome with a hint of a beard.

© Roy Rochlin (L-R) Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Dylan Douglas' glamorous outing

Carys dazzled in a chic white suit jacket paired with a silvery-gray satin maxi skirt. Her glossy brunette locks were elegantly swept back into a bun, and her natural beauty was enhanced with a light touch of makeup, including a soft pink blush.

While the family exuded sophistication, the matriarch, Catherine, was notably absent from the event.

© Michael Loccisano Michael is a proud dad!

Michael was not just an attendee; he provided the narration for America's Burning, a thought-provoking documentary directed by David M. Smick.

The film delves into the fragile state of American democracy and the country's stark economic divide, offering a hopeful vision for its future.

In addition to lending his distinctive voice to the project, Michael also served as an executive producer.

© Kristina Bumphrey Michael took his children out to the red carpet event

The documentary, which has a runtime of nearly an hour and a half, promises to be a compelling exploration of the issues facing America today.

Michael and Catherine have been married since 2000 and share a beautiful family together. Besides Dylan and Carys, Michael is also a proud father to his eldest son, Cameron, 45, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

© Jon Kopaloff Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones

This outing followed Michael's recent revelation of the moment he knew Catherine, his wife of 24 years, was 'the one.' During an interview on the daytime TV show Lorraine, Michael fondly recalled that their romance was sparked by their mutual love for golf.

"You know, Catherine loves golf. That was actually kind of the closest we first got together," he explained. "Things were looking good and I said, 'What do you think of golf?' She said, 'Oh, I love golf!' and I said, 'Oh, you do?' That's too good to be true."