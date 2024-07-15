Penny Lancaster rocks crochet mini dress in holiday snap with towering model son Alastair

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has shared a glimpse inside her family trip to Porto Cervo in Sardinia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 53-year-old TV star uploaded a sunkissed snapshot of herself posing up a storm alongside her model son, Alastair.

© Instagram Penny and her son Alastair embraced the glorious sunshine in Sardinia

The duo were pictured beaming for the camera on a paved terrace, with doting mum Penny wrapping a loving arm around her 18-year-old son.

Embracing sunnier climes, Penny rocked a figure-flattering white crochet mini dress which she wore layered over a black bikini.

© Instagram Penny always looks flawless

Delving into her summer wardrobe, she elevated her holiday look with a monogrammed straw hat, a quilted Chanel handbag and a pair of large sunglasses. A pair of caramel-hued peep-toe sandals completed her outfit.

Alastair, meanwhile, towered over his mother in a pair of white linen shorts which he teamed with a cream mesh shirt and a straw boater hat. As for accessories, he rounded off his beachy get-up with some mocha slip-on sandals, a pair of ombre sunglasses and a small gold medallion chain.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Penny shares Alastair with her rocker husband, Sir Rod Stewart. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are also doting parents to a son called Aiden, 13.

© Getty Images Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007

Alastair appears to be following in his mother's modelling footsteps. In 2022, the budding model landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand, Palm Angels.

He is currently signed to Models1 agency and has since modelled for a plethora of glossy shoots.

Aside from Alastair and Aiden, Sailing hitmaker Rod is also a father to six other children whom he shares with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Penny and Rod's family life

Penny has previously spoken about her large blended family, describing her role as a stepmother as "very rewarding".

During a chat with HELLO!, she explained: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

© Instagram The TV star has been candid about her role as a stepmother

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Penny added: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."