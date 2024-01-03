Inside Penny Lancaster's sweet bond with sons Alastair and Aiden – best photos

Penny Lancaster "dreamt of" meeting her first child for "34 years" before her eldest son, Alastair, was born in 2005. After welcoming the tiny tot with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, the couple decided to extend their family, embarking on an IVF journey which, after three rounds, saw Penny pregnant with her "miracle" baby, Aiden.

An incredibly close family, the Stewarts have marked endless milestones and memories together. From their first Hogmanay to birthday celebrations for the boys, sun-soaked holidays to Christmases spent in Rod's beloved Scotland, we're taking a look at Penny's most precious photographs with Alastair and Aiden.

The boy's first Hogmanay © Instagram Last year, Alastair and Aiden celebrated their first ever Hogmanay at a party in Scotland. Twining with their dad in traditional tartan kilts, Alastair and Aiden happily embraced their Scottish heritage, which hails from Rod's side of the family. Meanwhile, Penny, 52, colour-coordinated with the trio in a black sequin dress and a red feathered shawl.



Christmas 2023 at Gleneagles © Instagram Penny and Rod planned a magical Christmas for Alastair and Aiden in 2023. Jetting over to Scotland for the holidays, the duo treated their sons to a stay at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire. Posing for a family photo, the Stewarts were joined by Rod's sister, Mary, who recently turned 95, as well as Alastair's girlfriend, Eloise Darlington.

Alastair's 18th birthday © Instagram A milestone moment, Penny and Rod's eldest son Alastair celebrated his 18th birthday in November 2023. "My beautiful first born son that I had dreamt of for 34 years of my life, came to me as a gift that I have always treasured," Penny captioned a slew of photos on Instagram. "Happy 18th birthday. So proud of the wonderful man you have become xxx @alastairwstewart."

Holidays with the boys The Stewarts are an extremely well-travelled family, with Rod's shows taking them around the world. Last year, the boys enjoyed some downtime with their parents in Marbella, Spain, where they took plenty of holiday snaps with their mum, Penny.

