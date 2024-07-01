Penny Lancaster's model son Alastair towers over her in new photo from Paris getaway

Penny Lancaster has shared a sneak peek inside her trip to Paris with a cluster of pals and her teenage son, Alastair.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the weekend, the Loose Women star, 53, uploaded a string of joyous snapshots, including a heartwarming picture featuring model son Alastair, 18, whom she shares with her hubby Sir Rod Stewart.

Beaming for the camera, Alastair could be seen towering over his glamorous mother dressed in a bold blue-and-white pinstripe shirt, navy flared trousers, a Dolce & Gabbana white leather belt and a funky pair of printed slippers.

© Instagram Alastair towered over his mother Penny

Penny, meanwhile, looked her usual stylish self in a pair of star-spangled jeans, a silky white shirt and a caramel-hued blazer. She accessorised with a simple pendant necklace, statement earrings and a pair of leopard print flat shoes.

© Instagram Alastair could be seen cosying up to his girlfriend Eloise

Elsewhere, Penny uploaded a sunkissed image of herself dining out with friends on the cobbled streets of Paris. The group appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a pre-show get-together at a bustling restaurant decked out with floral prints and vintage chandeliers.

Posing for the camera, Alastair could be seen wrapping his arms around his girlfriend Eloise Darlington who aced the Barbiecore trend in a bubblegum pink corset and matching pink trousers.

Their trip to Paris comes after Alastair completed a huge milestone: completing his A-Levels. Gushing over her son's achievement, Penny told her fans in June: "My boy Alastair Stewart has finished his A-Level exams and whatever the results, he is the son I dream he would be."

© Instagram Penny with sons Aiden and Alastair and husband Rod

Aside from his academic achievements, Alastair has also been making a splash in the world of fashion. In 2022, the budding model landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand, Palm Angels.

Penny and Rod are also doting parents to a son called Aiden, 13. Apart from sons Alastair and Aiden, Maggie May hitmaker Rod is also a devoted father to six other children whom he shares with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

© Getty Images Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007

Penny has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent.

She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Penny added: "It’s been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."