Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster reveal the secret to their happy 17-year marriage

His prolific music career spans five decades, but Sir Rod Stewart is still rocking all over the world.

Although his 80th birthday is on the horizon and he has fought cancer twice, the super-fit singer has no intention of taking it easy, as he says in this exclusive interview and photoshoot at the beautiful Essex home he shares with Lady Stewart – his wife Penny Lancaster.

Hot on the heels of his European tour, he is set to embark on a Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace after releasing a new album, Swing Fever, with Jools Holland in February.

"I don't see any possibility of slowing down anytime soon," Rod insists. "And as I get older, I only really want to do things that give me great pleasure."

Penny, 53 – with whom he shares sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13 - understands this only too well.

"He loves what he does so much and will never retire," she says. "He's a workaholic and constantly on the move. I struggle to keep up with his training schedule. He works out three or four times a week – even on tour."

Here, Sir Rod and Penny talk about Rod's great passions and keeping their extended family close.

What makes your relationship special?

Rod: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time.

"We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

Penny: "You need a healthy attraction. Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."

When you met Rod, he already had six children…

Penny: "Yes, and I knew that I had to be honest with them, too, so that they would accept me. I couldn't pretend to please every single one of them, so I was just myself. It took a while, but they came to trust me."

Do you all get together for big celebrations?

Penny: "We like to take every opportunity to bring the family, children, and grandchildren together. Part of the family lives in America, part in England, so it requires a lot of planning, but at least two or three times a year, the whole clan comes together."

That sounds great…

Penny: "Yes, and there are the usual family ups and downs. You have to use a lot of diplomacy, be patient and understanding. In the end it's worth it because you experience this wonderful bond that only a family can have. The epicentre of it is ultimately Rod: he's the Rodfather."

Penny admits that it took time for Rod's six older children to accept her

Are you different as a father now?

Rod: "I used to be much more preoccupied with myself and my career. But I've learnt from my mistakes and am more present."

What keeps Rod so fit?

Penny: "I think it's family. Especially the younger generation. They give him strength and drive.

"He's not your average 79-year-old man. He can't sit still and is always on the go. I like to treat myself to a facial or a massage. He can't do that. He can't have a massage for more than half an hour; he gets up and leaves."

INTERVIEWS: SILVIA BINGGELI, THOMAS KUTSCHERA

PHOTOS: JONAS MOHR

These interviews first appeared in Schweizer Illustrierte and Bunte.

