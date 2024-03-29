Penny Lancaster's son Aiden is her twin in new family photo celebrating major win

Penny and Rod Stewart don’t often share photos of their young sons, Alastair, 18, and 12-year-old Aiden, but when they do it’s incredible to see how much they have grown up.

In a latest photo, shared by Rod’s son Liam’s wife, Nicole Artukovich, the brothers can be seen with their parents as they celebrated a major occasion – Liam’s ice hockey team becoming NIHL Cup winners earlier this week.

© Instagram Rod, Penny and their youngest sons made sure to be there for Liam and his family

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shares several photos and videos taken on the night, alongside the sweet captioned: “Congratulations to our #1 guy. We love you!”

Rod, Penny and their sons celebrate Liam Stewart's big win

In one of the snaps, Liam, Nicole and their son Louie can be seen surrounded by Rod, who is proudly holding on to his son’s medal, Penny and their two sons, who couldn’t look happier for the half-sibling.

© Instagram Rod and Penny shared a sweet family photo in December

Alastair, who is taking after his mother and pursuing a career in modelling, could be seen with one arm in the air whilst looking cool in a black leather jacket and a flat cap.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Aiden, looked identical to his model mum, 65, whilst showing off his sweet smile whilst positioned between dad Rod and half-brother Liam. The youngest looked casual in blue jeans and a grey zip-through hoodie.

© Instagram Penny posing with her son Aiden

Apart from Alastair, Aiden and Liam, Rod is a father to five other children from previous relationships. Speaking about them during an appearance on Lorraine in 2016, Rod proudly remarked: "I've got eight children and I think I'm appreciating it more now in old age than I ever did before. I really cherish those moments... I've got a hockey player, I've got a musician, I've got a ballet dancer, a jazz dancer – they are all pursuing wonderful careers in the arts. Extremely proud of them."